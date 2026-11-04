Zverev loses No. 1 debut at Paris Masters, Djokovic also exits

Alexander Zverev fell to Lorenzo Musetti in his first match as world No. 1, and Novak Djokovic lost to qualifier Rinky Hijikata in the second round of the Paris Masters.

Alexander Zverev lost his first match as the No. 1 player in men's tennis, falling 7-6 (5), 6-2 to Lorenzo Musetti in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday.

The German described his performance as poor. Yeah, I was bad. It's quite simple, Zverev said. This was not a very good match for me, I think maybe one of the worst in the last couple of months.

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Djokovic And Zverev Suffer Paris Masters Upsets

Zverev was followed out of the tournament by record seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, who lost 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to qualifier Rinky Hijikata of Australia. The 10th-seeded Djokovic looked in control but lost three straight games from 3-3 in the second set. Djokovic remonstrated with his team at the start of the third set and dropped his serve in the seventh game. The 24-time major winner was broken again and lost the match when his backhand landed wide.

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Djokovic needed to reach the semifinals to stand a chance of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals later this month. Only two spots remain for the Nov. 15-22 event in Turin. Later Wednesday, seven-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz played American Alex Michelsen. Frustrated Zverev The imposing German said he should have done much better on such a rapid court suited to his aggressive stroke play.

The court was very, very fast, he said. I actually think that this is the court that it should be. Zverev moved to the top ranking on Monday, capping off a fine season which saw him win the first two Grand Slam titles of his career at the French Open and the U.S. Open. Despite those successes, the 29-year-old Zverev sounded agitated and described feeling a bit annoyed about what he perceives as not getting enough credit compared to others.

Zverev Defends His Claim To World Number One Ranking

The No. 1 status is something that I think every player dreams of, he said. But then I feel like I'm the only world No. 1 in tennis history that has to explain why it's okay for me to be world No. 1, which I find quite difficult because I think I deserve to be where I am. Zverev looked out of sorts throughout against Musetti.

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The mercurial Italian clinched victory with an ace in a one-sided contest where he had more winners (29-25) and less unforced errors (12-21) than Zverev. Other Second Round Results in Paris In other second-round play, three-time U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe, seeded No. 7, wasted four match points in a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (9) loss to Frenchman Quentin Halys. Tiafoe's defeat qualified Arthur Fils for the ATP Finals.

Fils Qualifies For ATP Finals After Tiafoe Exit

He is the first Frenchman to reach the event since Gael Monfils in 2016. Fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev lost 6-4, 6-4 to Ignacio Buse. The match took place in Nanterre, near Paris. Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press