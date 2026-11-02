Zverev Reaches No. 1 as Auger-Aliassime and Fernandez Shift in ATP WTA Rankings

Alexander Zverev claims the top men's ranking while Félix Auger-Aliassime falls to 13th. Leylah Fernandez returns to the women's top 20 following her Pan Pacific Open final run.

Alexander Zverev has ascended to the No. 1 spot in the ATP men's tennis rankings, overtaking Italy's Jannik Sinner for the first time in his career. Simultaneously, Canadian athletes experienced significant shifts in their global standings, with Félix Auger-Aliassime dropping out of the top tier and Leylah Fernandez re-entering the elite group on the women's side.

Zverev Secures Top Ranking After Grand Slam Success

The 29-year-old German player achieved the summit of the tennis world after a dominant season that included victories at two major Grand Slam tournaments. His triumph at the French Open in June and his subsequent win at the U.S. Open in September against Ben Shelton solidified his status as a premier competitor. These results finally dispelled long-standing narratives about him being an underachiever despite reaching multiple major finals.

Also read Fernandez loses 3-set singles showdown to Shnaider in Japan Open final

Zverev becomes the 30th male player in history to reach the No. 1 ranking position. He is also notable for being the oldest player in more than five decades to achieve this milestone for the first time, trailing only John Newcombe who reached the top spot at age 30 in 1974. He expressed satisfaction with his journey, noting that he had waited over four years since becoming No. 2 to reach the highest level.

His impressive record for the year stands at 65 wins and 17 losses. In addition to his two Grand Slam titles, Zverev has accumulated two ATP Finals titles, an Olympic singles gold medal, and seven Masters 1000 trophies. He reached the final at Wimbledon earlier this year before falling to Sinner, and made the Australian Open semifinals.

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Auger-Aliassime Drops Six Spots Outside Top Ten

Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime has fallen six positions to No. 13 in the latest ATP men's tennis rankings update released on Monday. The 26-year-old Canadian lost 640 ranking points during this week's adjustment, marking the first time in over a year that he has dropped outside the top 10 players in the world.

Auger-Aliassime holds a 37-18 record for the current season. He won his single title of 2026 in Montpellier, France, in February, adding to the three titles he captured in the previous year. His best performance on the grand slam stage this year was reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open in June, where he previously climbed to a career-high No. 4 ranking.

Other Canadian men also saw movements in the rankings ahead of upcoming team events. Denis Shapovalov from Richmond Hill, Ontario, climbed one spot to No. 51. Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ontario, rose significantly by 26 places to No. 168. Meanwhile, Montreal's Gabriel Diallo dropped 20 spots to land at No. 169.

Fernandez Returns to Top Twenty After Japan Final

Leylah Fernandez has returned to the top 20 in the WTA Tour world rankings for the first time in over four years. The Laval, Quebec native rose five positions to No. 18 following her appearance in the final of the Pan Pacific Open. This achievement marks her highest ranking since she reached a career-high No. 13 in September 2022.

Fernandez's rise was fueled by a strong run in Japan where she defeated 14th-ranked Elise Mertens of Belgium in the Round of 16. She secured a walkover victory over top-ranked Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals. Her final match lasted two hours and 18 minutes as she fell to Russia's Diana Shnaider with a score of 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

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This result came shortly after a runner-up finish in Ningbo, China, at another WTA 500 hardcourt tournament just one week prior. In that event, she lost to Rybakina with a score of 6-2, 6-2. Fernandez previously won her sixth WTA Tour title at the Singapore Open in late September, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the championship match.

Canadian Roster Set for Davis Cup Final Eight

All four mentioned Canadian men will join Duncan Chan of Markham, Ontario, on Canada's roster for the Davis Cup Final 8. The competition is scheduled to take place in Bologna, Italy, from November 24 through November 29. This lineup includes the updated rankings of Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov, Draxl, and Diallo competing alongside Chan.

In the women's rankings, Victoria Mboko of Burlington, Ontario, slipped five spots to No. 20 after Fernandez moved ahead of her. Mboko has not played a competitive match since June due to a left knee injury. Kayla Cross of London, Ontario, dropped eight positions to No. 197 after competing at the WTA 125-level Queretaro Open in Mexico last weekend.

The top three women remain unchanged with Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan holding the No. 1 spot. Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus remains at No. 2, and Mirra Andreeva of Russia stays at No. 3. The ATP rankings show Sinner remaining at No. 2 behind Zverev, while Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds the third position.