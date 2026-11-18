Top-ranked tennis player Alexander Zverev was formally served with a lawsuit by his former partner Brenda Patea during the ATP Finals in Turin. The lawsuit alleges he violated an out-of-court settlement by publicly claiming his innocence.

TURIN, Italy - Top-ranked tennis player Alexander Zverev was officially notified of a lawsuit filed by his former partner during the middle of the season-ending ATP Finals on Wednesday.

Lawsuit Alleges Breach Of Settlement Terms

The latest legal case brought by the mother of the former couple's daughter alleges that Zverev violated the terms of an out-of-court settlement between the pair after the woman accused him of assaulting her. The lawsuit brought by Brenda Patea in Germany takes issue with Zverev reportedly saying in an interview with French sports daily L'Equipe earlier this year that "it has been proven that the accusations were false" and "my innocence has been proven.

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" Zverev's Berlin-based lawyers, Christian Schertz and Anna Sophie Heuchemer, confirmed in a statement shared with The Associated Press that they were formally served with Patea's lawsuit on Wednesday. "Our client will defend himself against the lawsuit," Zverev's lawyers said. "If the statement attributed to him was indeed made in the form alleged, we consider it to be a permissible expression of opinion" protected by the German constitution. They said there had been no breach of any contractual obligations.

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Patea's lawyer, Michael Scheele, told The AP that Zverev's claim over his innocence "triggered a veritable storm of criticism against our client.

Lawyer Claims Public Statements Caused Backlash

" He said the backlash was damaging to her business as an influencer and that she also felt her honor had been violated. "Quite apart from the fact that Zverev's claim is false, he was not permitted to make any public statements whatsoever, in any form," he said. "Both Brenda Patea and Alexander Zverev had agreed to this in a settlement.

" Patea is seeking that Zverev be ordered not to repeat such comments and that he be fined up to 250,000 euros (US$275,000) every time if he does. Zverev faced a charge of causing bodily harm to Patea during an argument in Berlin in May 2020. He always denied any wrongdoing. The case ended in a district court in Berlin in 2024 after the settlement.

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Zverev agreed to pay fines to the state and charitable organizations. Zverev this month ascended to the No. 1 ranking for the first time. He also won his first two Grand Slam titles this year and is competing this week at the ATP Finals in Turin. His next match is on Thursday.

Zverev Previously Faced Legal Issues At French Open

Zverev has not commented on the lawsuit. It's not the first time that legal affairs have clashed with Zverev's tennis schedule. The settlement with Patea was decided while Zverev was playing the 2024 French Open. He did not appear in court then.

He previously denied abuse allegations from another former girlfriend, Olga Sharypova, who first made the accusations in 2020 and followed up in 2021 with a detailed account in a Slate.com article that was taken down because of a preliminary injunction issued by a German court. Slate said it stood by the article. The allegations prompted the men's professional tennis tour, the ATP, to investigate her claims.

ATP Investigation Found Insufficient Evidence In Previous Case

It ended 15 months later, in January 2023, with the ATP saying there was "insufficient evidence" to substantiate the claims.