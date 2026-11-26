Britain defeated Germany 2-1 in Bologna to reach the Davis Cup semifinals, with Cameron Norrie and the doubles pair of Henry Patten and Neal Skupski securing the win after Alexander Zverev won his singles match.

Britain defeated Germany 2-1 in Bologna on Thursday, November 26, 2026, to reach the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time in seven years. The victory came in the quarterfinals of the premier international men's team event.

Germany's Alexander Zverev, the top-ranked German and winner of the French Open and U.S. Open this year, defeated Britain's Arthur Fery 6-3, 6-2 in the second singles match. His win tied the contest at 1-1 after Britain had taken an early lead. Zverev celebrated after winning against Fery at the end of their Davis Cup finals quarterfinal tennis match in Bologna, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. Despite Zverev's singles victory, Germany did not select him for the decisive doubles rubber.

Also read Czechia eliminates Canada from Davis Cup Final 8 with singles sweep

Britain Doubles Win Secures Victory

Instead, Germany relied on the longstanding combination of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz. They faced Henry Patten and Neal Skupski. Patten is currently the world's top-ranked doubles player. Patten and Skupski defeated Krawietz and Puetz 6-2, 7-6 (6).

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That loss confirmed Britain's 2-1 victory and eliminated Germany from the competition. Germany's decision not to play Zverev in doubles proved costly, as the team lacked a proven pairing that could compete with Patten and Skupski. Britain had taken an initial lead in the opening singles match. Cameron Norrie won that contest against Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Norrie closed out the match by winning the last four games, giving his team a 1-0 advantage early in the tie. Britain is seeking its second Davis Cup title in franchise history. They last won the competition in 2015, marking their tenth and most recent championship. The nation has consistently been a strong contender in recent years, making this semifinal appearance a significant milestone.

Germany Chasing Title After Long Wait

Germany has not won the Davis Cup since 1993. They are chasing their fourth title in the tournament's history. Their previous three championships came in 1988, 1989, and 1993. The current squad was unable to replicate that success against a resilient British team.

The British team will now face either Austria or Spain in the semifinals. The outcome of the Austria-Spain match remains pending. It is scheduled to take place later on Thursday. The winner will join Britain in the semifinals, completing the final four teams.

Spain features world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who recently won the ATP Finals in Turin. Alcaraz has been managing physical issues but remains in Spain's provisional lineup for the doubles match against Austria. Spain's lineup includes several top-tier players besides Alcaraz. Their preparation for the doubles match has been a focal point.

Italy Faces Czechia in Semifinals

The other semifinal matchup has already been determined. Italy will face Czechia on Friday. Italy is the three-time defending champion and defeated South Korea 2-1 on Wednesday. They are looking to extend their dominance in the tournament.

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Czechia advanced by defeating Canada 2-0 on Tuesday. The team represents the country formerly known as the Czech Republic. They will now prepare for a high-stakes match against the defending champions. The atmosphere in Bologna was charged with anticipation as the quarterfinals concluded.

Players and fans witnessed a hard-fought battle that highlighted the depth of talent in both nations. The semifinal schedule promises intense competition between the remaining top teams. Italy's presence as the defending champion adds pressure to their upcoming match. They have established a standard of excellence in recent years.

Czechia's clean sweep against Canada suggests they are well-prepared for the challenge. Germany will now reflect on their campaign. They exit with pride but also with questions about strategy. The next few weeks will determine their future direction.

The tournament progresses toward its conclusion. The remaining matches will decide the ultimate champion. All eyes are now on the semifinals. The quality of play is expected to remain exceptional.

Tennis enthusiasts are preparing for more thrilling matches. The Davis Cup continues to draw significant global attention. Matches like this quarterfinal demonstrate the appeal of team tennis.