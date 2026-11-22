Mississauga-based ZoRaw Chocolates is absorbing a 50 per cent counter-tariff on U.S. whey protein isolate and a 40 per cent year-over-year rise in cocoa costs rather than raising prices for consumers.

A Mississauga -based chocolate company is absorbing the impact of higher cocoa prices and a 50 per cent counter-tariff on one of its core ingredients. ZoRaw Chocolates, founded about five years ago by Gigi Gill, specializes in low-sugar, high-protein chocolate and employs about a dozen people.

Gill started the brand to meet her own health needs. She said in an interview with CTV News Toronto that she was diabetic and pre-diabetic and needed something for herself. She described the products as having no added sugar, high protein and high fibre. The Mississauga facility produces 30,000 chocolate bars every day.

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ZoRaw Chocolates Faces Whey Tariff Hurdles

The bars come in several flavours: milk chocolate, dark chocolate, extra dark chocolate, almond, coconut and mint. They are sold in 4,000 stores across Canada, from Costco to Loblaws, and can also be purchased online. Though the flavours differ, the key ingredients remain the same: cocoa and whey protein isolate. Whey was caught in the crossfire amid the ongoing trade war between Canada and the U.S. after Ottawa imposed 50 per cent tariffs on whey from south of the border.

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Gill said certain ingredients simply cannot be sourced in Canada, and whey is one of them. The counter-tariff has significantly impacted manufacturing costs, but Gill said it is not as simple as jumping ship and finding another whey protein made in Canada. A lot of research went into choosing the whey used in the bars, and suppliers of the ingredient use specialized equipment and processing methods. Gill added that the company has built a strong relationship with its whey supplier.

Soaring Cocoa Prices Add Financial Pressure

On top of the added levies, Gill said they are still being impacted by the rising costs of cocoa. She said the year-over-year cost increase has been over 40 per cent, which is quite a bit, and that is just cocoa. Her company has been dealing with rising cocoa prices since 2024. Compared to last year, the price for chocolate has in some cases risen by 20 to 30 per cent, according to Dalhousie University's Sylvain Charlebois.

For a product to be considered chocolate, Gill said the minimum has to be between 10 and 11 per cent cocoa. In ZoRaw products, the lowest percentage is 45 per cent, so cocoa accounts for about half of their product. This means cocoa makes up approximately half of the total product composition. Despite the pressures, Gill said they are absorbing the costs so the buck does not get passed on to their customers.

Company Absorbs Costs To Protect Customers

She said the company is already on the premium side, and increasing the price of the product is just not something they believe in or want to do. Instead, they are trying to take every other opportunity to cut costs. They have adjusted to source from Canada as much as possible through redistribution and brokerage services. Ottawa launched an online tariff relief finder tool so companies like Gill's can see what U.S.-imported products qualify.

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Whey protein concentrates and isolates qualify for product-specific remission, according to a spokesperson from Canada's Department of Finance. That means impacted businesses can apply to have the cost of the tariff waived. Businesses can also apply for relief under the United States Surtax Remission Order, which the official said can provide immediate relief so long as a business is eligible. There is a slew of goods included under this order, including health-care products and steel goods.

ZoRaw Seeks Tariff Relief Amid Trade War

The official said whey powder imported to manufacture protein chocolate may be eligible under this horizontal remission for manufacturing. This relief is available until June 30, 2028. Companies can still file a special request if their products do not qualify for automatic relief, so long as they note what cannot be reasonably sourced in Canada or from non-U.S. suppliers. ZoRaw has applied for tariff relief, but Gill said it can take up to six months.

She said the company is a pretty high-growing startup, and that is a long time for a company like theirs to be able to depend on that type of funding. Until applications are approved and funding is secured, ZoRaw Chocolates must continue to manage the immediate financial impact of the 50 per cent tariff and the 40 per cent increase in cocoa costs.

The company remains committed to its mission of providing healthy, low-sugar chocolate options while navigating the complexities of international trade and global commodity markets. With files from CTV News Atlantic's Vanessa Wright.