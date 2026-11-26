Kevin Blaney witnessed the hat that killed Fiona the hippo being thrown by a child. He describes the immediate aftermath and the tragic outcome of the incident at the Cincinnati Zoo.

St. Louis resident Kevin Blaney stands as a central witness to the tragic events surrounding Fiona the hippo, a beloved animal whose life ended following an accidental incident at the Cincinnati Zoo. Blaney was present at the venue when he observed a young child, whom he estimated to be approximately seven years old, crying in the main viewing area of the Hippo Cove habitat. His account provides a harrowing look at the moments leading up to the hat becoming lodged in Fiona's digestive system, ultimately causing her death on November 19.

The Accidental Throw And Immediate Aftermath

Blaney and his wife were concluding their visit when they entered the viewing area and noticed a lady ushering the crying boy away. She offered the child a compromise, telling him they would get him another hat. The object in question had been flung into the air by the child and subsequently caught by a ceiling fan, which pitched it through a small gap between the viewing window and the enclosure. This mechanical accident placed the hat directly into the habitat where Fiona and other hippos resided.

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Hippoo Investigation And Visitor Concerns

Fiona and another hippo began investigating the foreign object, using their noses to play with it and move it around in the water. Blaney observed this interaction closely, noting that the animals seemed curious but unaware of the potential danger posed by swallowing the item. He described the scene as a tragedy unfolding right before his eyes, with no immediate indication of the fatal consequences that would follow once the hat was ingested.

Staff Response And Veterinary Efforts

As the situation progressed, Blaney noticed that zoo staff appeared highly concerned, frequently getting on their radios to coordinate a response. He believed he had done the right thing by staying and observing, although the internal panic among the staff indicated the severity of the emergency. The veterinary team launched extensive efforts to save Fiona, but the hat became lodged in her small intestine approximately 25 feet from her main digestive chamber, making surgical removal impossible.

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Long Term Reflections On Safety And Rules

Following Fiona's death, which was confirmed via necropsy, Blaney engaged in deep self-reflection regarding his presence at the scene. He questioned whether he could have acted differently, ultimately concluding that he could not have prevented the accident. The incident has reinforced for him the critical importance of following safety rules and regulations designed to protect both visitors and animals in zoo environments.

Connection To Annual PNC Festival Of Lights

Fiona was a prominent figure at the annual PNC Festival of Lights Christmas Celebration, with her last known public appearance occurring on December 22, 2020. Her death marks the end of an era for one of the most recognizable animals at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens. The incident serves as a somber reminder of the fragility of animal welfare and the unintended consequences of visitor interactions, even those that occur through no malicious intent.