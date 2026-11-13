Zero Gravity Crane Fined $350000 After Fatal Roof Fall

Zero Gravity Crane and Rigging pleads guilty to safety violations following a fatal roof fall in Alberta. The company pays $350,000 in fines and training costs to Lethbridge school divisions.

Zero Gravity Crane and Rigging has agreed to pay $350,000 in total penalties following a fatal workplace accident that occurred east of Coaldale, Alberta. The financial settlement resolves criminal charges brought by Alberta Occupational Health and Safety investigators after a worker died in July 2024. The company faces a $225,000 fine and an additional $125,000 payment directed toward student safety training programs.

Incident Details and Legal Plea

The fatal incident took place on July 17, 2024, when a male worker was performing maintenance duties on a commercial roof. He was removing a condenser unit when he unexpectedly fell through the roofing surface. The fall resulted in fatal injuries, prompting an immediate and thorough investigation by provincial safety authorities. Zero Gravity Crane and Rigging entered a formal guilty plea on November 9, 2024, admitting to failing to ensure the worker was protected from falling through a hole in the work surface.

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Fine Breakdown and Training Mandate

The court ordered the Lethbridge-based crane and rigging firm to pay a $225,000 fine for the safety violation. In addition to the fine, the company must pay $125,000 to the Lethbridge, Holy Spirit, and Palliser school divisions. The provincial government stated that this specific portion of the payment is intended to fund fall protection and mobile aerial platform safety training for high school students enrolled in Registered Apprenticeship Program trades.

Stakeholder Positions and Withdrawn Charges

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety initiated the legal proceedings following the tragic death, resulting in multiple charges being laid against the business entity. During the court proceedings, the provincial government announced that the other charges related to the incident were withdrawn. The guilty plea focused specifically on the failure to protect the worker from the hazard of an unprotected hole in the work surface. This legal resolution confirms the primary liability of Zero Gravity Crane and Rigging for the safety lapse that led to the fatality.

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Impact on Local Apprenticeship Programs

The mandatory payment to the three school divisions represents a significant investment in local educational infrastructure and workforce safety. The funds will directly support the development of safety protocols and training modules for students participating in technical trades. This approach links corporate accountability to tangible community benefits, ensuring that the cost of the tragedy contributes to preventing future accidents among young apprentices. The initiative targets high school students within the catchment areas of the Lethbridge, Holy Spirit, and Palliser divisions.

Next Steps and Appeal Rights

The company has been granted a 30-day window to file an appeal if they choose to contest the verdict. Zero Gravity Crane and Rigging, which operates out of Lethbridge, must finalize the payment and compliance measures within this timeframe. The outcome sets a precedent for workplace safety enforcement in Alberta's construction and maintenance sectors. Stakeholders are monitoring the appeal process to determine if the financial penalties or training mandates will be modified.