Zellers Opens Cambridge Store This Thursday, Plans Two GTA Locations and Zeddy Bear Return

Zellers opens a 25,000-square-foot store in Cambridge this Thursday, plans two GTA locations for 2027, advances a Windsor branch, and brings back the Zeddy Bear, though an analyst warns nostalgia alone cannot sustain the chain.

Zellers is opening a new 25,000-square-foot store in Cambridge, Ontario, this Thursday. The discount retailer confirmed the Cambridge Centre location at 355 Hespeler Rd. will welcome shoppers as part of its southern Ontario comeback.

Zellers Announces New GTA Store Locations

The company also announced two more Greater Toronto Area locations. These will be at Shoppers World Brampton, 499 Main St. S., and Malvern Town Centre, 31 Tapscott Rd. Both department stores will also span 25,000 square feet. The two GTA stores are planned for next year, though it is unclear exactly when they will open.

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Zellers previously opened a branch at 80 Orfus Rd. over the summer. That was the first GTA location since the last store closed in 2020. A Windsor branch at Tecumseh Mall is also progressing. No opening date has been set, but the retailer said it is progressing well and anticipates providing a date soon.

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Most Zellers stores closed in 2013, and the original chain ceased operations in 2020. The Cambridge opening will feature carnival-themed activities throughout the weekend. Families can enjoy free balloon animals and face painting for children. Shoppers will receive free popcorn with purchases, and a red sports car ride will be available for young children.

Zellers Revives Iconic Zeddy Bear Mascot

The first 100 customers will receive a collectible Zeddy keychain. Zellers is also reviving its iconic mascot, the Zeddy Bear, for retail shelves. The mascot will be sold in two formats: a small key chain and a larger plush bear toy. Joey Benitah, Chief Operating Officer of Zellers, expressed confidence in the brand's resurgence.

He said the company has been incredibly encouraged by the response to Zellers' return. Benitah added that Zellers is continuing to listen to customers, introduce new offerings and bring Zellers to more communities. Retail analyst Bruce Winder told CTV News that nostalgia alone will not sustain the chain. He said there is a reason Zellers originally went out of business and sold itself, but the new ownership has a different vision.

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Winder noted the chain offers value prices and could form a niche below Walmart depending on customer reaction. Winder said nostalgia is great for marketing and for people to try something once, but you cannot run a business purely on nostalgia in this market. The expansion marks a significant shift in southern Ontario's retail landscape. Customers can look forward to the Cambridge opening and future GTA growth.