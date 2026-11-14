Zelenskyy Warns US of New European Security Risks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns that US proposals for a new European security framework could be exploited by Russia to weaken NATO. He rejects neutrality and territorial concessions while Ukrainian forces strike Russian oil infrastructure in Samara and St. Petersburg.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a stern warning on November 14, 2026, regarding recent United States discussions about establishing a new security framework for Europe. He cautioned that such diplomatic efforts, intended to end the war in Ukraine, could inadvertently provide Moscow with an opportunity to weaken NATO and fundamentally reshape the continent's borders. Zelenskyy described the potential for broader security revisions as dangerous, emphasizing that Moscow's primary interest appears to be reopening complex geopolitical questions rather than focusing exclusively on ending the conflict.

Rejection of Territorial Concessions and Neutrality

The Ukrainian leader made his remarks clear at the European Political Community summit held in Dublin on Thursday, noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin's desire to change European borders is a factual reality within his security concept. Zelenskyy stated that he believes President Putin is interested in revising security guarantees in Europe, a move that Zelenskyy argues leads directly to wars or escalations. He insisted that any new security arrangement must not involve recognizing occupied territories as Russian or committing Ukraine to neutrality, which would require unconstitutional changes.

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Although Zelenskyy acknowledged that the United States had asked for the first time whether Ukraine would withdraw from parts of the Donbas region if admitted to NATO, he firmly rejected the idea of surrendering territory. He outlined a comprehensive security package under discussion with partners, which could include specific guarantees from NATO and the European Union, along with sustained military and financial support. Zelenskyy indicated that if the American side confirms such a package with other NATO partners, he will ask Ukrainian society whether they accept the terms or not.

Military Strikes on Russian Oil Infrastructure

While diplomatic tensions rise, Ukrainian military operations continue to target critical Russian infrastructure supporting the war effort. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces struck a major oil facility in the Samara region near the village of Prosvet on Friday. The attack set several oil storage tanks on fire, dealing a significant blow to Moscow's energy logistics. These strikes are part of a broader campaign to disrupt the resources fueling the invasion.

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Separately, eyewitness footage and military reports confirmed that Ukrainian drones attacked an oil terminal in St. Petersburg on Wednesday. The drones flew more than 1,000 kilometers to hit the facility, which is a key part of the network exporting Russian oil to global markets. This attack followed a major Russian drone and missile assault on Ukraine the previous day. The Ukrainian military also reported striking the Lipetsk-2 airfield in Russia's Lipetsk region, demonstrating the extended reach of their aerial capabilities.

European Leaders Demand Strategic Autonomy

At the same Dublin summit, Prime Minister Mark Carney and dozens of European leaders expressed their desire for more details regarding recent American-mediated peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. European leaders have stressed that decisions about the continent's security must be made by Europeans themselves. They warned against allowing Russia to dictate the terms of a new security order or negotiate the future of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, asserting their need for a bigger say in Ukraine's future.

Impact of Ongoing Conflict on Civilians

The human cost of the continuing war remains severe, with recent Russian attacks causing significant civilian casualties. The Ukrainian Emergency Service reported that twenty-two people were injured in a Russian attack on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia on Friday. The injured list includes vulnerable civilians, such as a six-month-old baby, a two-year-old girl, and a twelve-year-old boy. Zelenskyy also warned that Putin might seek to redistribute power in Europe and the world, potentially raising issues regarding Finland, Sweden, Hungary, and American troops in the Baltic countries.