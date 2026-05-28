Zelenskyy urges US for more Patriot missiles as Sweden approves multi‑billion euro Gripen deal

Zelenskyy said he is persistently requesting additional Patriot air‑defence missiles from the United States while announcing a 2.5 billion euro purchase of Swedish Gripen fighters and deeper cooperation on drone technology.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters in Stockholm on Thursday that he is pressing the United States with great persistence for additional Patriot air‑defence missiles.

He said he had sent a letter earlier in the week to the American president and to Congress asking for more of the American‑made ammunition, but had not yet received a response. Zelenskyy warned that the current flow of weapons to Kyiv is dangerously insufficient and urged the United States to act more quickly.

The president made the remarks while on a state visit to Sweden, a country that is deepening its military cooperation with Kyiv following the launch of a multi‑billion euro fighter‑jet deal. The Ukrainian capital is preparing for further heavy bombardments, and despite Russian warnings that systematic strikes on the city are imminent, foreign diplomats have not evacuated.

During the same visit Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine plans to purchase twenty advanced Gripen fighter jets from Sweden for 2.5 billion euros, with an additional sixteen older Gripen aircraft to be donated once the contract is signed. The deal includes a long‑term schedule in which the older models will be delivered early next year and the new generation aircraft will enter service from 2030.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the jets will be equipped with modern weapon systems and that Sweden will provide maintenance support and training for Ukrainian pilots. The two leaders stood in an aircraft hangar beside the Swedish jets as they discussed how the new aircraft will help counter Russian strike aircraft that employ glide bombs against Ukrainian targets. Sweden also expressed a strong interest in learning from Ukraine's extensive experience with drone warfare.

Kristersson said that the Swedish defence establishment wants to apply lessons from the Ukrainian front to strengthen its own air defences, particularly in the Gulf region where Iranian hostilities have created heightened security concerns. Ukraine has already signed joint drone‑production agreements with several European Union members, a move that reflects broader worries about Russian ambitions beyond its current occupied territories.

According to an assessment by the Institute for the Study of War, Ukraine's mid‑range and frontline drone strike campaigns have limited Russia's ability to move troops and supplies along the 1,250‑kilometre front line, hindering the logistical support that fuels Russian offensives. Russia currently controls about twenty percent of Ukrainian territory, including the Crimean Peninsula seized in 2014, and the cost of the conflict continues to rise for both sides





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