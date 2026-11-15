Zelenskyy Urges SpaceX to Lift Starlink Limits on Ukrainian Drones Amid Winter Crisis

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requests SpaceX remove speed restrictions on military drones to protect energy infrastructure from Russian attacks before winter.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued an urgent appeal to the United States government and SpaceX to lift technical restrictions on Ukrainian military drones, citing the critical need to defend energy infrastructure before the onset of winter. Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian interceptor drones are losing contact with their operators when flying faster than 161 kph (100 mph) along the front line and over Russia n-occupied territory. These connectivity issues prevent the drones from effectively intercepting Russia n Shahed drones, leaving civilian and industrial targets vulnerable to sustained attacks.

Technical Restrictions Hamper Drone Defense Capabilities

Zelenskyy explained that the current speed cap significantly degrades the operational effectiveness of Ukraine's aerial defense systems. He stated that the protection of lives and Ukrainian energy infrastructure before winter depends on these restrictions being lifted. The President questioned whether the problem was purely technical or if the limitations had been imposed by SpaceX, despite earlier assurances from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Starshield was more under U.S. government control. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and the President's Office have been instructed to work closely with the American side and SpaceX to resolve this issue.

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Russian Airstrikes Intensify Against Energy Grid

The request comes as Russian forces have significantly increased their aerial assaults on Ukrainian infrastructure. Russia launched more than 2,300 drones, 1,590 guided aerial bombs, and 15 missiles of various types against Ukraine over the past week. One strike hit a facility operated by DTEK Odesa Electric Networks, which temporarily left about 41,000 customers without power. The blast and falling debris also damaged a gas pipeline and nearby residential buildings, while two parked cars caught fire. Overnight Russian airstrikes on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia injured another six people, including a 2-year-old boy, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

Ukrainian Counterstrikes Damage Russian Infrastructure

In response to the escalating violence, Ukrainian forces have conducted drone strikes targeting industrial and energy sites within Russia. Ukrainian drone strikes damaged two electrical substations in Russia's Rostov region, killing a chief engineer, according to Rostov Governor Yuri Slyusar. Four people were injured when drone debris fell on their cars, and a fifth person was wounded when debris struck a production facility in the village of Troitskoye. Ukraine's General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian forces also targeted Russia's Tatarstan region, damaging two sites in Nizhnekamsk. The targets included Nizhnekamskneftekhim, one of the largest petrochemical complexes in Europe, and a production site operated by petrochemical company Sibur. An oil refinery in the area was also hit.

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Black Sea Incidents Raise NATO Security Concerns

The conflict's reach extends into the Black Sea, raising alarms among NATO allies. Romanian Prime Minister Luca Niculescu announced that three commercial vessels in the Black Sea were struck by drones overnight. The incident involved a Greek-flagged oil tanker that was struck by a drone, sparking a fire that was extinguished by the crew. Two more ships were later struck by drones, and their crews also extinguished fires onboard. No casualties were reported, but Niculescu condemned the incidents as unacceptable violations of international law that reflect the deteriorating security situation caused by Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

Diplomatic Pressure Mounts for Operational Freedom

Zelenskyy emphasized that the outcome of this diplomatic and technical push is historically significant. He wrote on social media that it is important to be on the right side of history and that the international community needs to help Ukraine secure its defense capabilities. The President's office is coordinating directly with U.S. officials to ensure that Starshield satellites can support military operations without artificial speed limitations. With winter approaching, the ability to maintain constant communication with interceptor drones is viewed as essential for preventing widespread blackouts and protecting the civilian population from further Russian aerial bombardment.