President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirms Ukrainian naval drones sank the Russian corvette Merkury and destroyed a Ka-27 helicopter at a Benghazi naval base on November 22, 2026.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly confirmed that Kyiv was responsible for a significant naval attack that resulted in the sinking of a Russian warship off the coast of Libya. Speaking on X on Monday, November 23, 2026, the Ukrainian leader stated that Ukrainian naval drones successfully destroyed the Russian corvette Merkury at a naval base in Benghazi. This admission marks a rare explicit acknowledgment by the highest levels of the Ukrainian government regarding operations conducted far outside the immediate boundaries of the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.

Details of the Drone Operation and Targets

Zelenskyy revealed that Ukrainian forces deployed seven domestically manufactured naval drones to execute the mission against the Russian vessel. The President described the corvette Merkury as one of Russia's newest ships, which was commissioned in 2023 during the initial phases of the invasion. He asserted that the targets set for the operation were fully achieved and thanked the Security Service of Ukraine, known as the SBU, along with other defense units for their participation in what he termed an exemplary response to Russian aggression.

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In addition to the sinking of the Merkury, Ukrainian forces reportedly struck the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara. Zelenskyy claimed that Moscow was utilizing this specific vessel to transport weapons to various conflict zones. The President also confirmed that a Ka-27 military helicopter was destroyed during the same series of strikes, indicating a broader scope of damage inflicted on Russian military assets stationed in the region.

Reactions and Evidence from Benghazi Locals

Independent accounts from Libya corroborate the scale of the incident at the Benghazi Naval Base in eastern Libya. Two Libyan officials confirmed that the strike severely damaged the Russian navy corvette, while residents in the area reported hearing loud explosions and seeing large fires at the base early on Sunday. Civil defense authorities rushed to the site to extinguish the flames, indicating a significant fire broke out following the drone impacts.

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The Russian vessel had docked at the facility to refuel and take on supplies as part of a broader cooperation agreement between Russia and the eastern-based government in Libya. This detail highlights the geopolitical complexity of the event, as it involves Russian military logistics operating under an international agreement within Libyan territory. The incident has drawn attention to the vulnerability of foreign military assets stationed in third-party countries during extended global conflicts.

Strategic Implications and Future Operations

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine continues its operations in designated waters and is actively developing its weapons capabilities to respond to Russia's aggression. By conducting a successful strike in Libyan waters, Kyiv demonstrates its ability to project power and disrupt Russian naval operations far from the front lines. This development signals a shift in Ukraine's strategic approach, utilizing asymmetric warfare tactics to target high-value assets regardless of their geographic location.

The confirmation of the strike may have lasting implications for Russia-Libya military cooperation, as it exposes the risks faced by Russian vessels operating in unstable regions. As Ukraine continues to refine its drone technology and expand its operational reach, other nations hosting Russian military equipment may need to reassess their security protocols. The event underscores the global reach of the conflict and the persistent threat posed by Ukrainian naval drones to Russian interests worldwide.