Zcash Exhibits Strong Upside Momentum, Bears Incur Massive Losses

Zcash has shown relative upside strength over the past three days, closing at higher highs. The altcoin breached the $500 resistance and touched a local high of $545 before slightly retracing. As of this writing, Zcash traded at $525, up 5.94% on the daily charts, signaling dominant upside volatility.

Zcash has shown relative upside strength over the past three days, closing at higher highs. The altcoin breached the $500 resistance and touched a local high of $545 before slightly retracing.

As of this writing, Zcash traded at $525, up 5.94% on the daily charts, signaling dominant upside volatility. With Zcash trading above $500, short-position holders are incurring massive losses. As the market's upside momentum continued, bears were forcefully flushed out, while others closed positions to avoid further losses. In the process, the whale incurred a loss of over $3.8 million.

The decision to close indicated the whale saw the risk of liquidation as the market continued to pump. In fact, Zcash short-position holders have seen massive liquidations. CoinGlass data showed that over $11 million in short positions were liquidated, while only $2.2 million in longs were liquidated. Historically, a short squeeze has always inspired an uptrend.

As traders continue to fund their positions to avoid liquidations, demand for the asset recovers. As a result, momentum strengthens, further flashing out more bears and leading to a strong market reaction. On top of that, threatened by rising short liquidations, other traders flipped to longs. In fact, the altcoin's Long/Short Ratio jumped to 1.095 at press time.

The ratio's reclamation of 1 suggests that most traders turned bullish and have been anticipated more gains. Zcash has recovered significantly since crashing from $630 to $251. Amid this market recovery, upside momentum has strengthened significantly, with bulls retaking control.

As a result, the altcoin's upside momentum has strengthened significantly, as evidenced by the DMI and ADX smoothing indicators. ZEC is currently experiencing a modest bullish bias with a developing trend. Currently, bulls have a slight edge as +DI sits above -DI while ADXR sits above ADX. Although the gap is narrow, it shows a strengthening trend in its continuation potential.

Thus, if the conditions persist, Zcash could flip $550 and target $600 resistance. However, sellers remain active, as -DI sits at 24 and +DI at 25, suggesting a narrow gap. If profit-taking increases at current levels, ZEC could fall below $500 again. A wallet linked to karna0x fully closed its $9.8 million ZEC short position, taking a $3.8 million loss.

Zcash is exhibiting strong upside momentum, with bears retaking the market as they eye a move towards $600





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zcash Upside Momentum Bears Short Squeeze Altcoin

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Strong 2025 NHL Draft Class Highlights Top Defensemen ProspectsThe 2025 NHL Draft features a deep pool of defensemen, with potential for multiple top-10 selections. Chase Reid is projected as the top defenseman and a candidate for the first overall pick, praised for his size, skating, shot, and hockey IQ. Other top prospects include Keaton Verhoeff, Carson Carels, Alberts Smits, Daxon Rudolph, Malte Gustafsson, and Tommy Bleyl. The class is noted for its strength in right-handed defenders.

Read more »

Zcash stuck below $430 – Can $21mln whale long trigger squeeze?One whale doubled down on ZEC, but the broader market remained unconvinced.

Read more »

KAITO eyes 13% upside after weekend rally – But there’s a catch!An additional 13% gain is still on the table for KAITO — will the bulls make it happen?

Read more »

Inspired by Ronaldo, Novotny reflects on strong combine performancePeterborough Petes winger, who is projected to be a first-round pick in the NHL Draft later this month, would welcome the chance to continue his hockey journey in Canada, Mark Masters writes.

Read more »