Zama's cUSDC Wrapper Frozen Amid Overnight Finance Hack Investigation

Zama's private USDC token contract was blacklisted due to a wallet linked to the Overnight Finance exploit depositing $12.5 million USDC into its cUSDC wrapper, leading to a restraining order freezing the contract. The incident underscores tensions between stablecoin centralization and privacy protocols.

The Ethereum contract underlying the private USDC token of open-source cryptography company Zama was blacklisted, bringing a privacy protocol into a dispute it apparently had no direct involvement in.

Zama's team explained that the problem was actually related to money from the Overnight Finance hack. There were concerns that Zama's confidential assets protocol had been sanctioned, but the situation stemmed from a wallet linked to the exploit transferring over $12.5 million USDC into Zama's cUSDC wrapper. A recent restraining order focused on the hacker's wallets.

Since the cUSDC contract was rarely used and more than 99% of its funds came from that one deposit, authorities asked that the entire wrapper contract be frozen to keep the hacker from accessing the assets. The sanction was not against Zama or against privacy; it was a classic restraining order as seen often in DeFi. Zama should have been notified so they could have taken appropriate actions.

While creating a thorough post-mortem on the incident, the team has temporarily halted cUSDC, cUSDT, and cWETH to comply with the investigation and identify all wallets connected to the case. The freeze highlights a persistent conflict between stablecoins and privacy protocols. Despite its decentralized infrastructure, Circle maintains the authority to unilaterally freeze funds. Stablecoin-based settlement systems claim they can replace the batch-processing model still prevalent in a large portion of the global financial industry.

The frozen funds by Circle were actually linked to the Overnight Finance exploit and not at all related to any issue persisting at Zama. Circle's ability to freeze funds has reignited concerns around the centralized nature of fiat-backed stablecoins and their interaction with privacy protocols





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