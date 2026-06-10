Zahara Jolie-Pitt Drops Father's Name from Last Name

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, the 21-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has officially filed a petition to have her father's name removed from her last name. This move comes weeks after Pitt skipped her graduation ceremony.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt , the 21-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt , has officially filed a petition to have her father's name removed from her last name.

This move comes weeks after Pitt skipped her graduation ceremony. Zahara is the third known child from the Jolie-Pitt offspring to legally drop their father's name, following in the footsteps of her siblings Shiloh and Pax. The legal documents were processed on June 5, and Zahara is expected to appear in court in September to explain her reasons for the change.

According to sources, Zahara's mother, Angelina Jolie, has been very supportive of her daughter's decision, attending many of her events and being a constant presence in her life. In fact, Zahara has publicly praised her mother, describing her as 'the most selfless, loving and understanding woman.

' This change is seen as a significant move, given the growing distance between Pitt and his children since the Jolie-Pitt power couple split in 2016. The six siblings seem to be making the distance official, with each of them taking steps to separate themselves from their father's name. This decision has been met with support from some, who see it as a way for the children to take control of their own lives and identities.

However, others have expressed concern, wondering why Pitt is being portrayed as a victim in this situation. It is worth noting that the exact reasons behind Zahara's decision to drop her father's name are not publicly known, and it is possible that there are complexities to the situation that are not being reported.

Nevertheless, this move is seen as a significant step towards independence for the Jolie-Pitt children, and it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the coming months. Angelina Jolie has been a constant presence in Zahara's life, attending many of her events and being a source of support. The actress has shown up for 'pretty much everything' in Zahara's life, from college move-in weekend to her sorority events.

Zahara has also publicly praised her mother, describing her as 'the most selfless, loving and understanding woman.

' This change is seen as a significant move, given the growing distance between Pitt and his children since the Jolie-Pitt power couple split in 2016. The six siblings seem to be making the distance official, with each of them taking steps to separate themselves from their father's name. This decision has been met with support from some, who see it as a way for the children to take control of their own lives and identities.

However, others have expressed concern, wondering why Pitt is being portrayed as a victim in this situation. It is worth noting that the exact reasons behind Zahara's decision to drop her father's name are not publicly known, and it is possible that there are complexities to the situation that are not being reported.

Nevertheless, this move is seen as a significant step towards independence for the Jolie-Pitt children, and it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the coming months





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Zahara Jolie-Pitt Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Pax Jolie-Pitt

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