Zach Edey Scores 8 Points as Grizzlies Beat Raptors 118-102 in Toronto

Zach Edey had eight points and nine rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Toronto Raptors 118-102 at Scotiabank Arena on Monday, his second NBA game in the arena.

Zach Edey delivered eight points and nine rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 118-102 on Monday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The 7-foot-4 center was playing in the arena for only the second time in his NBA career, and the game came in the city where he grew up in midtown Toronto.

The result gave Memphis a clear advantage on the boards, as the Grizzlies out-rebounded the Raptors 44-34. Edey's appearance also showed a clear change in his personal fan base, since the number of ticket requests from friends and family dropped sharply compared with his rookie season of 2024-25.

Also read Zach Edey has 8 points and 9 rebounds as Grizzlies beat Raptors 118-102 in Toronto

Zach Edey's Impact in the Grizzlies Win

Zach Edey's nine rebounds on Monday were a key part of Memphis winning the rebounding battle 44-34 over Toronto. His production came in a game where the Grizzlies also received strong guard play, according to the team's head coach.

Edey missed the Grizzlies' one game in Toronto last season because of injury, so Monday marked his return to the Raptors' home building. He joked after the game that two years ago he had about two sections of friends and family requesting tickets, a figure that was far smaller on Monday.

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Edey said the experience of playing against his hometown team still felt unusual to him. He described the feeling as crazy and said he enjoyed coming home to hear the national anthem and feel the atmosphere in the building again.

Tuomas Iisalo Praises Edey's Defensive Presence

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo said Edey's influence goes beyond the traditional box score. Iisalo said Edey affects possessions, rebounding, rim protection, and how well teammates are engaged on the floor.

Iisalo also said opposing teams are very concerned about Edey getting open looks. As a result, defenders often drift back toward Edey instead of protecting the rim, which opens up 10 lanes for Memphis players, according to the coach.

Edey said after the game that he is still not playing at the level he believes he is capable of in the NBA. He said he plans to keep working and keep doing what he believes is the best way to play basketball.

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Zach Edey's College Record at Purdue

Zach Edey averaged 18.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 1.3 assists over four NCAA seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers. Those college numbers were lower than they might otherwise have been, because he started only twice in his freshman year and played about half as many minutes per game that season.

Edey twice won the Naismith Award as the best men's college basketball player in the United States. He is only the third male player to win the award in back-to-back seasons, joining Hall of Famers Ralph Sampson and Bill Walton.

In his current NBA season, Edey is averaging 8.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and one assist per game for the Grizzlies. His performance on Monday added to a season in which Memphis continues to rely on his work near the basket.