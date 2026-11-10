Zach Edey has 8 points and 9 rebounds as Grizzlies beat Raptors 118-102 in Toronto

Zach Edey scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 118-102 on Monday in Toronto. It was Edey's second NBA game at Scotiabank Arena after missing last season's visit due to injury.

TORONTO - Zach Edey had eight points and nine rebounds as his Memphis Grizzlies topped the Toronto Raptors 118-102 on Monday. It was the seven-foot-four centre's second NBA appearance at Scotiabank Arena after he missed the Grizzlies' one game in Toronto last season due to injury.

Edey Notes Drop In Ticket Requests

Fortunately for Edey's wallet, there was a steep drop off in ticket requests from friends and family compared to his rookie season of 2024-25. Two years ago, I had about two sections, chuckled Edey after the game. Even though his personal support section was reduced Monday, the novelty of playing against his hometown team in its arena has not worn off for Edey. It is crazy.

Also read Raptors Missing Barnes, Quickley and Murray-Boyles Against Grizzlies

I do not know how else to put it, said Edey. I did not get to play here last year but I have been here twice now. It is always a lot of fun to come home and hear the anthem and get into the atmosphere again. The 24-year-old Edey, who grew up in midtown Toronto, is averaging 8.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and an assist per game.

Advertisement

His nine boards on Monday helped Memphis out-rebound the Raptors 44-34. It does not always show up on the box score, but his impact is felt every night, whether it is in the possession game, rebounding ball, or defensively protecting the rim, or just engaging the other guys, said Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo.

We talk a lot about the offensive performances of our guards, but if you look at the tape, it is also because the opponent is very paranoid about Zach getting open looks. His defender tends to, instead of protecting the rim, tends to gravitate back toward Zach, which opens up 10 lanes for our guys. Edey averaged 18.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 assists over four NCAA seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers.

Edey Reflects On College Achievements

Those numbers were skewed lower because he started only twice in his freshman year and played half as many minutes per game that season. He twice won the Naismith Award as U.S. college basketball's player of the year. He is only the third male player to win back-to-back Naismiths, joining Hall of Famers Ralph Sampson and Bill Walton. Edey said he is still not playing to the level he believes he is capable of in the NBA.

I am going to keep working, said Edey. I am going to keep doing what I think is the best way to play basketball. The game featured Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl and Grizzlies forward GG Jackson battling for position with Edey during first-half action. The Canadian Press report was first published Nov. 10, 2026.