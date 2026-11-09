Zabit Magomedsharipov Requests Grappling Bout With Raul Rosas Jr.

Zabit Magomedsharipov challenges Raul Rosas Jr. to a grappling match. Zabit attributes his brother's recent loss to jet lag and weight cuts while highlighting Rosas's elite skills.

Zabit Magomedsharipov has publicly called for a grappling match against Raul Rosas Jr. following a recent bout that saw Rosas defeat Zabit's brother, Khasan Magomedsharipov. The request stems from Zabit's acknowledgment of Rosas's technical proficiency and a desire to test his own skills against the bantamweight specialist in a purely grappling context.

Motivation For The Grappling Challenge

Zabit Magomedsharipov explained his reasoning during an interview with Red Corner MMA. He stated that while he believes he possesses superior raw power, Raul Rosas Jr. is a highly skilled grappler who presents an interesting challenge. Zabit observed that Rosas is particularly effective at taking an opponent's back and catching the neck, skills he witnessed firsthand during the recent event in Moscow.

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The original plan was for Zabit to face Raul Rosas Jr. in a grappling match under the ACBJJ banner in July in Moscow. However, Zabit was forced to withdraw due to an injury. Consequently, his brother Khasan stepped in on short notice to take his place in the card. This change in lineup led to the direct confrontation between Raul Rosas Jr. and Khasan Magomedsharipov.

Analysis Of Khasan Magomedsharipov Loss

Raul Rosas Jr. defeated Khasan Magomedsharipov in the first round via a rear-naked choke at an ACBJJ event in August. Zabit Magomedsharipov analyzed the performance and attributed the loss to external factors rather than a lack of ability. He specifically pointed out that Khasan was dealing with jet lag after a long flight. Additionally, Zabit noted that the weight cutting process significantly affected his brother's athletic performance during the match.

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Zabit emphasized that Khasan is not naturally athletic but compensates with very high skill levels in wrestling and grappling techniques. He admitted that Khasan underestimated Rosas and made a critical error by exposing his back too easily. Zabit used the fight as a lesson on the dangers of giving up positional advantage against elite opponents who specialize in back takes.

Rosas Record And Future Scheduling

Raul Rosas Jr. recently signed a multi-match deal with Real American Freestyle. He is scheduled to make his debut for the organization against Cedric Doumbe. This upcoming fight represents the next step in Rosas's career following his successful performance at the ACBJJ event. His record continues to build as he transitions into new promotional banners.

Khasan Magomedsharipov was forced to withdraw from the scheduled matchup at ACBJJ in July due to injury. His brother Zabit was the original opponent. Khasan's unexpected entry into the bracket created the opportunity for Raul Rosas Jr. to demonstrate his grappling dominance. The result highlighted the competitive level of the bantamweight division and the depth of talent available in grappling circles.

Zabit Versus Potential Opponents

Zabit Magomedsharipov is now looking toward his own competition in freestyle wrestling. He has set his sights on challenging various opponents to test his strength and technique. While he acknowledges the specific skills of Raul Rosas Jr., Zabit remains confident in his physical power. He views a potential grappling match with Rosas as a way to compare raw strength against pure technical execution.

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The fight between Raul Rosas Jr. and Khasan Magomedsharipov took place in Moscow. The event was organized by ACBJJ. Zabit's comments provide insight into the family dynamic and the high level of competition within their circle. The request for a grappling match is not merely promotional but based on genuine respect for Rosas's abilities. Zabit believes that while he may be stronger, the technical aspect of the sport requires careful attention to detail and positioning.