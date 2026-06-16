Yum! Brands Reaches $2.7 Billion Deal to Sell Pizza Hut to LongRange Capital and Yum China

Yum! Brands has agreed to sell Pizza Hut in a two-part transaction worth $2.7 billion, with the brand going to LongRange Capital and Pizza Hut China to Yum China. The sale follows a strategic review and reflects the fast food giant's decision to focus on its stronger brands, KFC and Taco Bell.

Yum! Brands announced on Tuesday morning that it has entered into definitive agreements to sell Pizza Hut in a two-part transaction valued at $2.7 billion, subject to certain purchase price adjustments.

The first part involves selling Pizza Hut to private equity firm LongRange Capital for $1.5 billion. The second part entails selling Pizza Hut China to Yum China for approximately $1.2 billion. This move follows a strategic review initiated by Yum! Brands in November 2025, during which the company explored various options for the Pizza Hut brand.

Yum! Brands CEO Chris Turner emphasized the need for bold decisions and additional investment to revitalize the brand, noting that some strategies required, such as potential store ownership and capital infusion, fall outside Yum's typical operational scope. Turner explained that exploring partnerships with outside capital could help Pizza Hut get on the right trajectory and that the company is committed to doing what is best for the brand in the long term. The relationship between Yum!

Brands and Pizza Hut dates back to 1977 when PepsiCo purchased Pizza Hut for around $300 million. At that time, Pizza Hut was the world's largest pizza chain, marking PepsiCo's initial entry into the restaurant sector. Over the subsequent decade, PepsiCo expanded its restaurant holdings by acquiring Taco Bell in 1978 and KFC in 1986.

In October 1997, PepsiCo opted to concentrate on its core beverage and snack operations and spun off its restaurant division into a separate publicly traded entity named Tricon Global Restaurants, which eventually evolved into Yum! Brands. This historical context underscores the significant shift that the sale represents, as Pizza Hut is being separated from the parent company that has overseen it for decades.

Pizza Hut's performance has lagged in recent years amid a rapidly changing fast food pizza landscape, making the sale a long-overdue decision according to industry analysts. The fast food sector has seen intense competition and evolving consumer preferences, with chains like Domino's Pizza gaining market share through technological innovation and delivery efficiency.

The transaction will see Pizza Hut transferred to LongRange Capital, a private equity firm that presumably will have the flexibility to implement transformative strategies without the constraints faced by a large publicly traded parent. Meanwhile, Pizza Hut China will become part of Yum China, which already operates KFC and other brands in the region and likely sees synergies in adding Pizza Hut to its portfolio.

The separate sale of Pizza Hut China reflects the distinct market dynamics and growth potential in Asia compared to other global markets. Yum! Brands, which also owns KFC and Taco Bell, aims to sharpen its focus on these stronger-performing brands following the divestiture. The proceeds from the sale are expected to be redeployed toward shareholder returns, debt reduction, or strategic investments in the remaining portfolio.

Turner's comments suggest that while Yum! will no longer own Pizza Hut, it remains supportive of the brand's future success under new ownership. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions, but it marks a pivotal moment in the history of one of the world's most recognizable pizza chains.

For Pizza Hut, the sale offers an opportunity to reinvent itself with dedicated ownership that can address operational challenges, modernize the brand, and compete more effectively in a digital-first pizza market. Category: Business/Finance Keywords: Yum! Brands, Pizza Hut sale, LongRange Capital, Yum China, fast food industry, restaurant acquisition, corporate spin-off, pizza chain, strategic review, private equit





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