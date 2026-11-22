The federal government introduced a digital safety bill on Wednesday that would ban social media for children under 16. Youth advocates and families pushed MPs this week to strengthen and quickly pass Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act.

The federal government introduced a new digital safety bill on Wednesday that includes a ban on social media for children under the age of 16, according to a report published Nov. 22, 2026.

The bill is known as Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act. It is currently making its way through the House of Commons, where a committee is hearing from several witnesses. Young people advocating for a safer digital world took their message to Parliament Hill this week. They called on parliamentarians to strengthen the bill and pass it quickly.

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Youth Advocates Urge Faster Action On Social Media Safety Bill

With a display of red rotary phones and cardboard cutouts, Children First Canada and members of the Young Canadians Parliament called and left voicemails for MPs on Tuesday. After being more educated about it, I realized that social media is not as safe especially for youth because there is a lot of hidden dangers, said 17-year-old Diya Praveen. She said she used to spend hours a day online but not anymore.

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Aany Vital Ramos, 17, left a voicemail for her MP. I want social media and AI to be safe for kids just like our toys, our medicines and even our safety standards, she said. If passed, the bill will establish new safety requirements for social media companies and AI chatbots. It would also force social media platforms to block access for kids under 16.

Sara Austin is the founder and CEO of Children First Canada. This bill actually sets a new standard, and we know the eyes of the world are on Canada, she said. Global leaders are looking at what our government is doing. Robyn Young, whose daughter Jorja was just 18 when she died by suicide in April after years of online sexual exploitation, also spoke about the need for action.

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She said the deadliest threat to our children is not in the streets, it is in the palm of their hands. What I am asking for is these platforms be held accountable for their content and the addictive algorithm, Young said. Children First Canada would also like to see gaming platforms like Minecraft and Roblox included in the legislation. Marc Miller, the minister of Canadian identity and culture, responded to that request.

He said it is something we are willing to look at, but that it is sort of the purview of the Committee of the House of Commons right now. He said the amendments that we will either seek or the committee will seek will be part of that process. In a statement, Snapchat said it supports strong protections for young people.

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Tech Industry Responds To Canadian Digital Safety Proposals

Tonya Johnson said we believe Canada should target the features that create the greatest risks, preserve private communication with known friends and family, and work with platforms on clear, evidence-based safeguards and an exemption process. She added that we remain committed to working constructively with the Canadian government and other industry stakeholders while continuing to invest in enhanced safety features, tools, and resources that help keep our community safe.

TikTok said it would provide a response, but it was not received by deadline. Meta did not respond to a request for comment in the current article. According to the current article, this story includes files from The Canadian Press. It also notes that if you or someone you know is in crisis or struggling with mental illness, resources are available.

Those resources include Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868. The Canada Suicide Crisis Helpline can be reached by calling or texting 988 or by visiting 988.ca. The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health can be reached at 1-800-463-2338. If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.