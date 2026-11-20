A Montreal mother waited eight hours at Montreal Children's Hospital before leaving when the non-urgent wait time rose to 26 hours, despite a nurse calling her baby a priority. The incident highlights severe emergency room pressure across Quebec.

A Montreal mother left Montreal Children's Hospital after waiting eight hours without her eight-month-old daughter being seen, as the announced wait time for non-urgent cases climbed to 26 hours.

Anngeline Smith, 38, said Quebec's 811 health line advised her at the start of November to take her daughter to the emergency department because the baby had a fever and was vomiting after every meal. An Info-Sante nurse was concerned the child could become dehydrated. Smith had called the health line twice before, trying to manage her daughter's symptoms at home.

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Mother Waits Eight Hours At Hospital

By the third day, the symptoms were getting worse, and the health line told her to go to the emergency room. They told me it was urgent and to go to the emergency room; I always try to avoid it as much as possible, Smith told CTV News. I would have never gone if Info-Sante had not told me to go. Smith arrived at the emergency department around 4 p.m. The triage nurse offered Tylenol while she waited.

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In the waiting area, Smith said nearly all the seats were taken. Around 8 p.m., the hospital announced over its intercom that the wait for non-urgent cases was 15 hours. I was getting frustrated, but I had already been there for four hours, and they said it is 15 hours from the moment you were triaged, Smith said. I kept thinking maybe I will be next.

Smith said the intercom began advising parents not to come to registration to ask how long it would take to be seen, saying staff could not determine wait times and that priority was given to critical cases. At midnight, after waiting eight hours, Smith decided she could not stay any longer. She was tired, her daughter had vomited on her four times, and she had two other children at home, one of whom had school the next morning.

Staff Call Baby A Priority

When she informed registration that she was leaving, staff told Smith to speak to a nurse before she left. I gave her the name, and when she checked, she said, Your baby is a priority. I said, How is this a priority? We have been here for eight hours, Smith said.

Smith asked the nurse if she could make an appointment for her daughter the following day, but the nurse said she could not because of her daughter's age. As Smith was leaving, the hospital announced that the wait for non-urgent cases had increased to 26 hours. Smith said two other mothers left after hearing the announcement. One had been there since 11 a.m. that morning and had already waited nearly 25 hours.

She called 811 a fourth time around 2 a.m. and got a doctor's appointment the next morning. I am not blaming the workers. They can only do so much with what they have. It is the health-care system, Smith said.

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Quebec Emergency Departments Face Pressure

Emergency departments across Quebec are seeing high patient volumes, as the virus season is putting significant pressure on the health-care system, Sante Quebec said. Smith visited the emergency department the same week the McGill University Health Centre urged Quebecers to avoid the emergency departments at Royal Victoria Hospital and the Montreal General Hospital unless for critical care. At the same time, the Jewish General Hospital Health Centre also urged the public to visit its emergency department only for immediate care.

Sante Quebec said that although it cannot comment on Smith's case, priority is determined based on the severity of a patient's condition when they are assessed during triage. Patients with the most urgent medical needs are treated first, which means wait times can vary, the health agency wrote in a statement to CTV News.

Health Agency Issues Care Guidance

Sante Quebec said some examples of symptoms that would require urgent medical care for adults include chest pain, difficulty breathing, signs of a stroke, severe abdominal pain, serious trauma or a significant deterioration of a person's overall condition. For children, certain signs of severe dehydration, extreme drowsiness, difficulty staying awake, or seizures may also require an assessment in the emergency department. Because every situation is different, when in doubt, we recommend contacting Info-Sante 811.

A nurse can assess the situation and direct the person to the most appropriate health-care service, the statement reads. We remind the public that anyone requiring urgent medical attention should not hesitate to visit the emergency department. The emergency waiting room at The Montreal Children's Hospital is seen in a photo dated Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Montreal.