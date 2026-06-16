Young Wales players Bostock and Lienou earn senior call‑up ahead of Euro 2028

Oliver Bostock, Jayden Lienou and other emerging talents have been selected for Craig Bellamy's senior squad as Wales prepares to co‑host Euro 2028, with the team set to face Spain, Germany and Denmark in the opening group stage.

Oliver Bostock and Jayden Lienou have been named in Craig Bellamy's senior Wales squad for the recent friendlies against Ghana and Romania. Both players earned their call‑ups after impressive performances at under‑19 level, where they have been key figures under manager James Gunter.

Gunter explained that the inclusion of these youngsters is part of a broader plan to build a squad capable of competing at Euro 2028, a tournament that Wales will co‑host with England, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland. The opening match will take place in Cardiff, and the Welsh FA is eager to give emerging talent the chance to prove themselves against the best teams in Europe.





The selection list also features a number of other promising players from across the British leagues. Dylan Lawlor, the 20‑year‑old defender from Cardiff City, has progressed rapidly from the under‑19 side to become a regular in the senior team, already earning six caps. Arsenal full‑back Brayden Clarke, who represented Wales at the under‑17 European Championships in both 2023 and 2024, has become the first Welsh player to be chosen for three successive UEFA youth tournaments.

The squad also includes Luis Lines of Norwich City, Logan Stretch from Sheffield Wednesday, Stan Dancey of Crewe Alexandra, Noah Williams of Cardiff City, Iestyn Jones from Swansea City, Luis Gardener of Everton, and a host of other players representing clubs such as West Bromwich Albion, Manchester United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers.



Gunter, who took over the under‑19s from Craig Knight, acknowledged that making selection decisions is never easy, especially when promising youngsters are left out.

He highlighted the importance of giving the new generation exposure to high‑level competition.

"Playing against the very best will challenge our players and help them grow," he said. Wales will open Euro 2028 against nine‑time champions Spain at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground on 28 June, followed by group matches against Germany and Denmark in Group A. Group B will feature Italy, Ukraine, Serbia and Croatia. Gunter stressed that there is no fear in facing strong opponents; the experience is essential for the development of the squad.

The Welsh coaching staff hopes that the blend of seasoned internationals and hungry youngsters will create a dynamic team capable of making a deep run in the tournament, while also laying a solid foundation for future success beyond 2028





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wales Football Euro 2028 Young Players Senior Squad International Friendlies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump tried to block state AI regulations, but some states are forging aheadHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Six months after President Donald Trump warned states not to regulate artificial intelligence, they are increasingly doing just that.

Read more »

Downtown Geneva boards up as drastic security tightens ahead of anti-G7 protestsScores of shops and businesses in downtown Geneva boarded up their storefronts with wooden panels ahead of planned anti-G7 protests on Sunday.

Read more »

Israeli military strikes Beirut suburbs ahead of anticipated U.S.-Iran dealThe Israeli military said it launched strikes on Beirut on Sunday targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, despite ongoing efforts to negotiate an end to the U.S.-Iran war. Smoke could be seen rising over the Lebanese capital.

Read more »

Israeli military strikes Beirut suburbs ahead of anticipated US-Iran dealJERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said it launched strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut on Sunday, potentially complicating efforts to finalize a deal to end the U.S.-Iran war.

Read more »