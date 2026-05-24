Young Great Blue Heron Survives Eagle Attack, Recovering at Wildlife Centre in B.C.

A young Great Blue Heron is recovering at North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington after surviving an apparent eagle attack. The wildlife centre shared photos and videos of the fluffy heron chick over the weekend, describing the bird as ‘one of nature’s tiny dinosaurs’ because of its oversized feet, prehistoric appearance and awkward baby features.

A young great blue heron is shown while in the care of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, B.C. (NIWRA). A young Great Blue Heron is recovering at North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington after surviving an apparent eagle attack .

The wildlife centre shared photos and videos of the fluffy heron chick over the weekend, describing the bird as ‘one of nature’s tiny dinosaurs’ because of its oversized feet, prehistoric appearance and awkward baby features. According to the recovery centre, the young heron was picked up and dropped by an eagle before being rescued.

‘Luckily the little one did not sustain any major injuries and is doing well and growing quickly,’ the centre said in a Facebook post. The recovery centre announced the bird’s arrival last week while asking the public for donations of supplies including linens, dog kibble, frozen berries, leafy greens, carrots and eggs to help care for the bird and other injured and orphaned wildlife in NIWRA’s care. The Great Blue Heron is one of B.C.

’s most recognizable bird species, known for its long legs, spear-like yellow bill and slow, patient hunting style along shorelines and wetlands. According to Sierra Club BC, great blue herons can grow to more than four feet tall and are commonly found throughout southern B.C. , especially near marshes, coastlines and riparian habitats. The organization says great blue heron populations in B.C. are declining due largely to human disturbance around nesting and feeding sites.

Herons typically nest in large colonies known as rookeries, with chicks leaving their parents by late summer. Jeff Lawrence is a Digital News Editor for CHEKNews.ca. After graduating from Langara College’s journalism program in 2009, Jeff worked as a digital producer at CTV Vancouver and CTV Vancouver Island





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Great Blue Heron Eagle Attack Recovery Centre Donations Human Disturbance Populations Decline

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