A major UK survey shows young Britons are having sex half as often as in 1990, with one in three 16-24 year olds reporting never having had sex, up from one in five in 2010.

Young Britons are having half as much sex as they were in 1990, according to a new study. The average reported frequency fell from four times a month to just twice a month.

The data was produced as part of a long-running study known as the National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles, or Natsal. The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, which participates in the research, announced the findings Wednesday. The sex lives of people in Britain have changed markedly since 1990, the school said. They added that people have substantial and varied sexual and reproductive health needs.

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Researchers randomly selected around 6,700 people from England, Scotland and Wales aged 16-59 to participate in interviews and online surveys. The work took place between September 2022 and January 2024. This is the fourth edition of one of the largest studies of sexual behaviour in the world. Previous rounds were undertaken in 1990, 2000 and 2010.

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Declining Sexual Activity Among Young Britons

In addition to adults under 45 reporting they are having sex half as much as their peers did in 1990, the survey showed 77 per cent of 16-59-year-olds reported having sex in the past year. 89 per cent said they had sex at least once in their lives. Among 16-24-year-olds, one in three said they had never had sex. That is up from around one in five in 2010.

Half of young women reported watching pornography in the past 12 months. Nearly 90 per cent of male respondents reported the same. This was the first time the survey had asked about the use of online pornography. Attitudes toward children and contraception are also changing.

Rising Pornography Use and Changing Attitudes

The use of hormonal contraception declined among young women. The proportion of women who report that they don't want children has doubled in the past decade. The survey also reveals important findings for preventing the spread of sexually transmitted infections. More than one in four sexually experienced 16- to 24-year-olds with exclusively opposite-sex partners reported behaviours associated with STI risk.

These include having four or more partners or condomless sex with two or more partners in the past year or overlapping partners in the past five years. While most adults are having sex, people are having sex less often and more young people have never had sex, said Soazig Clifton, academic director for Natsal at University College London. UCL also participates in the survey.

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Increased Same-Sex Partnerships and STI Risks

She said there is also a higher proportion of people reporting same-sex experiences, and online sexual activity is now part of everyday life for many. Dr Otilia Mårdh, a scientific officer at the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, was not involved in the research. She said another notable Natsal-4 finding is that the proportion of men reporting both same-sex and opposite-sex partners more than doubled. It rose from 0.9 per cent in Natsal-3 to 2.3 per cent.

The authors note that this growing population could increasingly bridge sexual networks with different STI risks, Mårdh said. She spoke in a comment published by the Science Media Centre on Wednesday. She added that this is particularly relevant as surveillance data from European monitoring programs shows recent increases in syphilis and gonorrhoea among heterosexual populations. There are also rising congenital syphilis cases, contrasting with historically lower levels.

Mårdh said these trends highlight the need for accessible, stigma-free sexual health services offering prevention and testing tailored to people's needs. Five papers drawing on the results of the survey were published in the journal The Lancet. The research was reported by Jack Guy of CNN. The survey is a collaboration involving the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and University College London, among other participants.