Young and Hispanic Voters Shift from GOP in Midterms

AP Voter Poll reveals Republicans lost ground with key demographics as young and Hispanic voters favored Democrats, driven by opposition to Trump and concerns over democracy.

The Associated Press Voter Poll indicates that Republican candidates faced significant challenges in Tuesday's midterm elections, as they failed to maintain the coalition built by U.S. President Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential race. Data from an expansive survey of approximately 80,000 voters across all 50 states suggests a notable decline in support for the GOP among specific demographic groups.

Key Demographics Swing to Democrats

Young voters under 30 years old were significantly less likely to back House Republicans compared to their support for Trump in 2024. Approximately 7 in 10 of these voters supported the Democratic candidate in their local U.S. House race, while only about 3 in 10 chose the Republican. This marks a distinct shift from 2024, when the youngest voters were roughly split between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Although this group comprises only about 1 in 10 of the total electorate in the 2026 midterms, their dissatisfaction with national leadership is evident, with half reporting anger about the country's direction.

Also read 2026 Midterm Elections Poised to Shift Congressional Power as Voters Express Frustration

Hispanic voters also demonstrated a move away from the Republican Party, though the shift was less dramatic than that of younger voters. Only about one-third of Hispanic voters supported the Republican candidate for the U.S. House, a decrease from the roughly 4 in 10 who backed Trump two years ago. In contrast, about 6 in 10 Hispanic voters chose the Democratic candidate. Economic concerns heavily influenced this demographic, with about 7 in 10 Hispanic voters stating that Trump's policies had worsened economic conditions in the United States.

Voters Drive Opposition to Trump

Despite Donald Trump not appearing on the ballot for the House races, his presidency remained a central factor in voter decisions. The AP Voter Poll found that about 4 in 10 voters cast their ballots specifically to express opposition to the president. Just under 2 in 10 voters intended to express support for Trump, while roughly 4 in 10 stated he was not a factor in their choice. Young voters were the most motivated by this opposition, with the majority indicating their vote was a signal of dissatisfaction with the president's leadership.

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Broader disapproval of Trump's conduct was widespread across the electorate. About 6 in 10 voters disapproved of how the president is handling his duties. Furthermore, about 6 in 10 voters believe that Trump prioritizes his personal interests over the national interest. These sentiments contributed to a general climate of political friction that defined the midterm voting patterns across the nation.

Demands for Congressional Oversight Intensify

Voters expressed a strong desire for Congress to assume a more robust role in checking the presidency. The survey reveals that roughly 7 in 10 voters believe Congress is doing not enough to provide checks and balances. Only about 2 in 10 feel Congress is performing about the right amount of oversight, while about 1 in 10 think it is doing too much. This dissatisfaction with Congressional inaction is not limited to one political affiliation; the vast majority of independents and about 4 in 10 Republicans agree that more oversight is necessary.

The economy and the state of democracy emerged as the top issues facing the country, rivaling each other for voter attention. Many Americans cited the high cost of living, including prices for gasoline and food, as primary concerns. However, worries about government corruption and the health of democratic institutions weighed heavily on the minds of voters as they cast their ballots. The poll also suggests that while Democrats hold a slight advantage on these major issues, the Democratic Party is not significantly more popular among U.S. voters than the Republican Party, indicating a complex and divided political landscape.