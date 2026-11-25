Nathan Fielder and A24's You Can See Everything documentary captivated audiences by offering unprecedented access to Elizabeth Holmes through a unique psychological lens.

The documentary You Can See Everything emerged as a cultural phenomenon this fall, defying industry expectations for its unique narrative structure and subject matter. Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim created a mind-bending film about convicted Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes that captivated audiences worldwide.

Unprecedented Access to Theranos Founder

Fielder and Oppenheim worked secretly on an all-access documentary for the independent studio A24. They followed Holmes and her partner Billy Evans in the weeks before her eleven-year prison stint began. The project remained barely announced until it made its festival debut in September. The film reached theaters nationwide just one month after its initial festival appearance.

Also read Exhausted Husband Leaves Home After Surprise Playdate Sparks Major Family Fight

This rapid release strategy created a sense of urgency among viewers who missed early screenings. The film quickly became one of the most discussed documentaries of the year. Audiences responded strongly to the rare glimpse into the life of a notorious corporate fraudster.

Blending Comedy and Investigative Journalism

You Can See Everything resists traditional documentary categorization by mixing psychological analysis with absurdist comedy. The film avoids using talking-head interviews with experts dissecting the Theranos scandal. It also skips a tidy recap of the fraud that crashed the blood-testing company. Instead, Fielder uses his brand of docu-comedy as a form of investigative journalism.

Advertisement

Fielder steps from behind the camera to question, observe, stage, and probe his subjects. He searches for answers while keeping the narrative focused on immediate interactions. The film features no traditional exposition but relies on Fielder's deadpan provocateur style to drive the story forward.

Amanda Seyfried reprised her Emmy-winning portrayal of Holmes from the Hulu series The Dropout. This meta twist added another layer of complexity to the viewing experience. The combination of real-life footage and fictional performance blurred the lines between fact and art.

Strategic Secrecy and Social Dynamics

Experts attribute the documentary's explosive success to an interesting mixture of ingredients, starting with the element of surprise. Kaitlin Fitzgerald, an assistant professor at Penn State University, noted that the filmmakers deliberately protected the theater experience. They wanted to preserve the shock and discovery for early viewers.

Fitzgerald observed that audiences played a part in keeping the film's content secret. People protected spoilers on a social level to maintain the integrity of the viewing experience. This collective effort to preserve the media experience is rare in modern cinema.

The cryptic teaser trailer gave audiences plenty to speculate about before the release. The clip featured little more than a single visual element yet went viral quickly. This marketing strategy sent the internet into a frenzy over the film's content.

Marketing Psychology and Exclusive Access

Cat Armstrong Soule, a marketing professor at Western Washington University, explained the psychological drivers behind the film's popularity. She noted that the hardwiring of the human brain makes people value unusual access. The theory suggests that if something is rare, it must be worth experiencing.

Advertisement

Audiences did not want to give up the opportunity to get exclusive access to Holmes. The documentary offered a perspective on her life that felt entirely new. This novelty contrasted sharply with the countless articles, podcasts, and films that had previously chronicled her rise and fall.

The second teaser trailer, released two weeks after the first, reportedly boosted interest even further. Both clips teased a level of access rarely seen after Holmes spent nearly a decade avoiding the media. This exclusivity drove massive theatrical attendance numbers.

Humanizing a Complex Figure

Fielder uses his close proximity to Holmes to bring viewers face-to-face with a subject people are trying to understand. He communicates with her by reading her expressions in real-time. The film provides opportunities to see her in her home with her children, family, and parents.

These human moments occur before the reality of her prison sentence becomes the central focus. The film captures her in a specific moment in time. It presents her as a complex individual rather than a one-dimensional villain.

The documentary succeeds because it combines surprise, exclusivity, and unique storytelling. Fielder's approach challenges traditional nonfiction filmmaking conventions. The result is a work that remains difficult to categorize yet highly engaging for global audiences.