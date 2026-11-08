York University Data Breach Exposes Personal Information From 2007 to October 2026

York University is investigating a cybersecurity incident discovered on Oct. 25, 2026, in which an unauthorized actor accessed personal data from online forms dating back to 2007. The school is offering credit monitoring to those whose financial or government ID information was exposed.

York University is investigating a cybersecurity incident that resulted in the theft of personal data from online forms used across various departments, discovered on October 25, 2026.

The breach exposed information of individuals who completed forms on select websites, including residence applications and surveys, with data ranging from 2007 to October 2026. The school said the unauthorized access was limited to a specific list of websites and faculties posted on its website. A small number of directly affected individuals had their government identification or financial account information exposed, according to the university.

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York University Data Breach Details

The stolen data also included contact details, student identification numbers, academic histories, citizenship status, disability accommodation records, email addresses, family contact information, and phone numbers. Yanni Dagonas, deputy spokesperson for York University, clarified that the compromised online forms were used for a wide variety of university business operations. The unauthorized access was confined to these specific web forms and did not extend to the university's primary core systems.

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Critical systems such as student information platforms, human resources databases, and primary application portals remained secure and untouched. The investigation found no evidence that the unauthorized actor moved beyond the affected websites or accessed other parts of the university. York University immediately began an investigation alongside external cybersecurity experts to determine the scope of the breach and restore affected systems.

The university did not disclose when the incident took place or when it discovered the breach, but the breach was discovered on October 25. The external review confirmed that no other university systems or additional information categories were impacted. The incident was reported to the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario and law enforcement. The Commissioner is expected to open a separate investigation, and affected individuals retain the right to file their own complaints with the regulatory body.

York University Cybersecurity Response

York University emphasized its commitment to learning from the event and strengthening its overall cybersecurity posture and incident readiness protocols. York University is offering two years of complimentary TransUnion credit monitoring and identity theft protection to individuals who had their government or financial information exposed. The university has contacted some individuals directly to notify them of their exposure, though the exact number of people with financial data stolen was described as a small figure.

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The institution regretted the circumstances and emphasized that it takes its responsibility to protect the privacy of its community seriously. Responsive security improvements have already been added to the departmental web forms to prevent recurrence. Community members are advised to use strong passwords and enable multi-factor authentication on all accounts where possible. Any suspicious emails, texts, or phone calls should be treated with caution and reported immediately to relevant financial institutions or service providers.

Fraud Warning For Breached Community

The school said in a news release: Affected individuals should remain alert for suspicious emails, text messages and telephone calls, particularly communications asking for personal information or directing them to unfamiliar websites. It is also asking affected individuals, who will be contacted directly, to monitor their financial accounts. Residents are encouraged to report any issues to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and to the university directly to assist in broader monitoring efforts.

We recognize that this incident may be concerning to you, the school said. We take that seriously and regret these circumstances. While the university stated that the majority of stolen information does not typically carry an elevated risk of severe fraud, officials acknowledged that identity fraud remains a daily risk for all citizens. The institution has urged the community to remain vigilant and monitor their financial accounts for any unusual or suspicious activity.