York Regional Police arrested four suspects in Project Nashville, recovering stolen semi-tractors and trailers valued at $3.6 million across the Greater Toronto Area.

York Regional Police have dismantled a significant organized crime network responsible for the theft and trafficking of commercial vehicles throughout the Greater Toronto Area. Authorities confirmed that four individuals are currently in custody following a targeted operation named Project Nashville, which was initiated in August to disrupt an alleged syndicate.

Project Nashville Arrests and Charges

The investigation led to the arrest of 35-year-old Madhusudan Athwal, 41-year-old Sharandeep Athwal, 30-year-old Gurlal Singh, and 28-year-old Amritsher Singh. These suspects were taken into custody after police searched three residential properties in Brampton, Ontario. The four arrested individuals are now facing a combined total of 60 criminal charges related to their alleged involvement in the theft ring.

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Stolen Assets Recovered in Brampton

Law enforcement recovered a substantial portion of the stolen goods during a search warrant execution at a trucking yard in Brampton in October. Officers seized 17 stolen tractor-trailers and 20 stolen 53-foot trailers from the facility. The total value of the confiscated vehicles is estimated at $3.6 million, representing a significant financial loss to the victims.

Vehicle Alteration and Re-VINing Tactics

Investigators discovered that the stolen semi-tractors and trailers had been heavily modified to conceal their origins and facilitate illegal sales. Some of the vehicles had been re-VINed, a process where the Vehicle Identification Number is altered or replaced to obscure the true identity of the truck. Additionally, police noted that many of the units were fitted with new decals and stickers to mimic legitimate commercial transport vehicles.

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Network Distribution and Ongoing Manhunt

The alleged operation involved six individuals who coordinated the theft and distribution of vehicles to transportation companies in the Greater Toronto Area and other locations across North America. While four suspects are in custody, police are still actively searching for two remaining individuals: 35-year-old Gurlal Singh and 32-year-old Preetam Rattan. These two men are wanted on a combined 34 charges and have not yet been apprehended.

Police Appeal for Public Cooperation

York Regional Police are urging the two outstanding suspects, Gurlal Singh and Preetam Rattan, to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in to authorities. The department continues to emphasize that these individuals remain at large and are considered dangerous fugitives. Investigators have asked the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity involving commercial trucks or altered vehicle documentation.