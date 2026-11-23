Newly appointed York Region Chair Steven Del Duca has confirmed the departure of Chief Administrative Officer Erin Mahoney, his first use of strong mayor powers. Laura McDowell has been appointed interim CAO.

Newly appointed York Region Chair Steven Del Duca has confirmed the departure of the chief administrative officer for the region. The shake up comes less than two weeks after Steven Del Duca was appointed as York Region Chair by the Ford government.

This is his first time invoking strong mayor powers. On behalf of York Regional Council, I want to thank Erin Mahoney for her 35 years of dedicated public service and executive leadership and her significant contributions to York Region, Del Duca wrote in a statement provided to CTV News Toronto. Her leadership has helped shape our region, strengthen our communities and position us for the future. (Mahoney's) departure was reached by mutual agreement, and we wish Erin the very best.

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York Region CAO Departure Confirmed

Mahoney served as the region's CAO since Sept. 28, 2023. Del Duca confirmed that he has appointed York Region's Commissioner of Public Works Laura McDowell as interim CAO. This news comes hours after Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow used strong mayor powers to shake up her administration, notably replacing the city's top bureaucrat, Paul Johnson. The departure of Mahoney marks a significant change in York Region's senior leadership.

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Del Duca's decision to use strong mayor powers for the first time signals a new approach to governance in the region. Mahoney's 35 years of public service included various executive roles before she became CAO in September 2023. Her leadership has been credited with helping shape the region and strengthen its communities. The appointment of Laura McDowell as interim CAO ensures continuity in the region's administration.

McDowell, as Commissioner of Public Works, brings significant experience to the role. The timing of the shake up, coming so soon after Del Duca's appointment and on the same day as Toronto's mayoral changes, highlights a broader trend of municipal leadership transitions in the Greater Toronto Area. Del Duca's statement emphasized that Mahoney's departure was by mutual agreement and expressed gratitude for her service. The region now moves forward with an interim CAO as it continues to address key priorities.

Leadership Changes Continue Across Region

Further details about the transition or the search for a permanent CAO have not been announced. The region is expected to provide updates as they become available.