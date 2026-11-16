Edmontonians can celebrate the YEG Yule Book Flood on Friday at thirteen local bookstores. The event honors the Icelandic Jolabokaflod tradition with hot chocolate, discounts, and community support.

The YEG Yule Book Flood invites residents to celebrate the holiday season with literature and local commerce on Friday at thirteen independent bookstores across Edmonton. This annual community event encourages visitors to enjoy warm drinks and discover new titles while supporting small businesses.

Icelandic Holiday Tradition Inspired Event

The City of Edmonton states that the initiative draws inspiration from the Icelandic custom known as Jólabókaflóðið, which translates to the Christmas book flood. This tradition began during the Second World War when paper was not subject to rationing, making books a popular and accessible gift during the conflict. Icelanders traditionally open their presents on Christmas Eve and immediately begin reading their new books, often while sipping hot chocolate. The Edmonton celebration aims to recreate this sense of joy and connection through reading and gifting.

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Local Bookstores Offer Exclusive Deals

Participating locations will be open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday to serve hot chocolate and other treats to attendees. Stores are providing exclusive book offers, discounts, and giveaways to encourage shopping. Céline Chuang, co-owner of Paper Birch Books, noted that the December gift-buying period is vital for the survival of small businesses. She described the event as a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the local bookstore scene and find holiday treasures. Some participating shops are also hosting author signings, crafts, and activities for children.

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Supporting Local Economy Benefits Community

Michael Hingston, owner of Porch Light Books, described independent bookshops as essential sanctuaries during the busy holiday season. He argued that these stores offer calm and direction away from corporate gift cards and digital distractions. The City of Edmonton emphasizes that supporting small businesses strengthens the local economy. Specifically, the city reports that $66 of every $100 spent at a small business remains in the local economy. Tom Mansfield, the director of local economy for Edmonton, stated that celebrating reading and supporting local shops creates meaningful connections and lasting holiday traditions across the city. A complete list of participating stores and their specific offerings is available on the WinterCity website.