Years-Long Battle Exposes Concerns Over Ontario’s Accident Benefits Tribunal

A woman’s six-year fight for insurance benefits after a car crash reveals a troubling trend of declining success rates at Ontario’s Licence Appeal Tribunal, raising questions about fairness and accessibility for injured individuals.

A six-year legal battle for Ngoc My Ly culminated in a settlement with her insurance company, Aviva, following a 2019 car crash that left her with lasting physical and psychological trauma.

The case highlights significant concerns regarding the fairness and accessibility of Ontario’s Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT), established in 2016 to expedite accident benefits disputes. Initially, Ly’s treatment plan and benefit claims were denied by Aviva, prompting her to seek resolution through the LAT.

However, a critical conflict of interest emerged when the adjudicator assigned to her case accepted a position with Aviva *before* issuing a decision favorable to the insurer. This led to a re-hearing, but the process was prolonged and costly for Ly, who bore the financial burden of legal fees and out-of-pocket medical expenses. Despite ultimately winning the second hearing on most issues and eventually reaching a confidential settlement, the experience was described as ‘extremely taxing’ while she attempted to recover.

The situation faced by Ly is not isolated. A recent report commissioned by the Ontario Trial Lawyers’ Association reveals a dramatic decline in success rates for applicants at the LAT. In 2024, the success rate plummeted to just eight percent, a stark contrast to the 11 percent in 2023 and 33 percent in the tribunal’s first year of operation.

This downward trend raises serious questions about the system’s impartiality and its ability to provide a fair dispute resolution process for injured Ontarians. Advocates argue that these skewed outcomes erode public trust and discourage individuals from challenging insurance company decisions, even when justified. Meghan Hull Jacquin, Ly’s lawyer, emphasized that many individuals simply ‘can’t do it’ and are forced to abandon their claims due to the overwhelming challenges and financial strain.

The lack of cost recovery for successful applicants further exacerbates the problem. Ontario’s compensation system for car accident victims operates on two tiers: lawsuits against at-fault drivers and statutory accident benefits, available regardless of fault. These benefits, included in all auto insurance policies, cover medical expenses, rehabilitation, attendant care, and income replacement, with limits based on injury severity.

However, upcoming changes will make benefits beyond the core medical categories optional add-ons. The LAT serves as the sole avenue for challenging insurance company denials of these benefits. While Tribunals Ontario maintains that the LAT resolves the vast majority of cases (96%) through dispute resolution mechanisms *without* a final adjudication, critics argue that focusing solely on these resolved cases provides an incomplete picture.

The LAT’s operating costs are funded by the insurance industry, and concerns persist that this funding model, coupled with the declining success rates, undermines the tribunal’s independence and its ability to fulfill its legislative mandate of providing a fair and accessible process for injured individuals. Nainesh Kotak, a disability and personal injury lawyer, notes that the initial promises made when the LAT was granted exclusive jurisdiction over these disputes have not been fully realized





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Auto Insurance Accident Benefits Licence Appeal Tribunal Ontario Legal Battle Conflict Of Interest Success Rates Insurance Claims

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