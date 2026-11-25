A Flair Airlines passenger who had to buy underwear and other essentials after her checked bag failed to arrive in Calgary has been awarded $848 by British Columbia's Civil Resolution Tribunal, more than two years after the incident.

A Flair Airlines passenger who had to buy underwear and other essentials after her checked bag failed to arrive in Calgary has been awarded $848 by British Columbia's Civil Resolution Tribunal, more than two years after the incident.

The tribunal heard that Yin Lam Ma flew from Vancouver to Calgary on June 24, 2024, for a five-day stay, but her only checked piece of luggage did not reach her destination, according to the decision. Ma reported the bag missing to Flair and purchased clothing and other items, tribunal member Deanna Rivers wrote. Ma said she drove a rental vehicle from Calgary to Banff to visit the glaciers, and Rivers found each purchase reasonable.

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Yin Lam Ma Incident Expenses Reimbursed

Ma's expenses included underwear, cosmetics, toiletries, T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, slippers, a jacket and a $27.99 dashboard mount for her cellphone. The total incidental expenses were $582. The airline contacted Ma six days after her flight to confirm the luggage had been located and offered to deliver it to her home. She ultimately picked it up from Vancouver International Airport, for reasons not detailed in the decision.

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Rivers noted the Montreal Convention requires airlines to cover certain losses from lost, damaged or delayed baggage on international flights, and Canada's Air Passenger Protection Regulations extend those rules to domestic flights. Flair argued it was not liable to compensate Ma for the delay, offering only to reimburse her $88 baggage fee. The company suggested it would not be liable for similar expenses for any other domestic traveller.

In support of this position, Flair referred generally to its Knowledge Base and did not identify any legal authority, Rivers wrote. The company's tariff, a legal document with ticket terms and conditions, states Flair is not liable for expenses related to delays of less than 21 days from the originally scheduled arrival of luggage.

Airline Baggage Delay Policy Called Unenforceable

Advocate Gábor Lukács, founder of Air Passenger Rights, called that policy unenforceable, saying travellers have a right to compensation for baggage delays under Section 23 of the Air Passenger Protection Regulations. He said the law supersedes any contractual language. You can put it in your tariff, but it is not going to have any legal effect, and that is also what the recent B.C. Civil Resolution Tribunal decision shows, he said.

Lukács said the main takeaway is not to believe what the airline says. Airlines have a financial interest in making passengers go away and making them believe they have no rights, he said. Rivers found Flair liable for Ma's expenses, plus $88 for the baggage fee, $125 for tribunal fees and $53 in pre-judgement interest, for a total of $848. In a statement to CTV News, Flair said it accepts the tribunal's decision and will pay the order in full.

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A spokesperson said the passenger was owed a baggage fee refund in 2024 that was not issued when it should have been. The spokesperson said the company later attempted to issue it, but the claim had already moved to the tribunal. We apologize to the passenger and have since updated our claims process to ensure this does not happen again, the spokesperson said. The statement did not directly reference Ma's incidental expense claim, only her baggage fee.

Domestic Luggage Rights Guidance Needs Clarity

CTV News asked whether Flair believes the passenger was owed reimbursement for her expenses in 2024 and said it would update the story if a response is received. Details on compensation for lost, damaged or delayed luggage are available on the Canadian Transportation Agency website, though Lukács argued the section for domestic flights is misleading.

It states only that a domestic passenger's rights for delayed luggage are outlined in the airline's tariff, when it should make clear they have rights under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations, he said. Lukács noted the federal government can fine airlines that violate passenger rights and said it should do so more aggressively to discourage bad behaviour. He said current fines are really just a political fig leaf to pretend by the government that they are doing something.

A Flair Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft was seen parked at a gate at Vancouver International Airport on April 17, 2024, according to The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck.