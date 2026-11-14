Yaxel Lendeborg Struggles in Warriors Loss to Spurs

Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg shoots 1-of-13 in a 123-85 blowout defeat to the San Antonio Spurs, highlighting offensive challenges without Stephen Curry.

Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg endured a difficult debut as the primary offensive force in San Antonio, finishing with just 3 points on 1-of-13 shooting during a 123-85 loss to the Spurs on Friday night. The defeat followed an early season win where Lendeborg scored 37 points against the Los Angeles Clippers while Stephen Curry rested, showcasing his potential before this harsh reality check.

Lendeborg Reflects on Scoring Slump

After the game, Lendeborg admitted his mental state was severely impacted by the performance, noting he felt "f---ed up mentally" after the team lost by roughly 38 points. Twelve hours prior to the tip-off, he had expressed cautious optimism about his elevated role, rating his confidence at a "6 out of 10" during the morning shootaround in San Antonio.

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Lendeborg questioned whether he could help the team as effectively as hoped, a concern that materialized as he struggled to find rhythm against a San Antonio defense that stifled his usual effectiveness. The Warriors entered the contest with a sense of urgency to maintain their standing, but the young forward found himself unable to replicate the scoring prowess that had generated early Rookie of the Year buzz.

Struggles Against Wembanyama Defense

The presence of Victor Wembanyama fundamentally altered the Warriors' offensive approach, causing the team to shoot a dismal 10-of-42, or 24%, when the Spurs center was on the floor. Lendeborg stated that no one on the team wanted to drive into the paint due to fear of getting blocked, leading to a reliance on ineffective floaters that he claimed he had not practiced since his junior college days.

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Despite planning to shoot more three-pointers to score over Wembanyama, Lendeborg attempted only two and missed both. He criticized his own lack of physical preparation, noting that Wembanyama is "skinnier" and suggesting that he should have used his body more aggressively to establish post position rather than avoiding contact with the defensive anchor.

Warriors Suffer Heavy Defeat

The San Antonio Spurs, defending Western Conference champions, capitalized on Golden State's hesitation by launching an 18-0 run to open the game. Lendeborg contributed two missed shots and two turnovers in a silent first quarter, failing to establish any momentum for a Warriors team that looked completely disjointed throughout the contest.

San Antonio controlled the tempo from the start, using their home-court advantage to execute a disciplined defensive scheme that neutralized the Warriors' usual pace. The blowout nature of the loss highlighted the gap between the contenders and the developing rosters, serving as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by young players stepping into larger roles.

Looking Ahead Without Curry

The loss drops the Golden State Warriors to an 8-5 record as they navigate the injury absence of Stephen Curry, who is out at least two weeks after tearing his oblique in Houston on Wednesday night. The team has scheduled two off-days before resuming their road trip with a Monday night game in New Orleans.

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Lendeborg emphasized his determination not to let the performance define his season, stating he would not "throw a damn thing out the window" despite others suggesting the game be forgotten. His journey continues as the Warriors attempt to stabilize their offense and compete at a high level while Curry recovers, with Lendeborg facing the pressure of proving he can sustain his contribution at the NBA level.