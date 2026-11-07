Yaxel Lendeborg Gifts Home to Mother Yissel Raposo After NBA Draft Success

Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg pays tribute to his mother Yissel Raposo by gifting her a home, recognizing her pivotal role in his journey from academic struggle to NCAA championship and NBA draft.

Yaxel Lendeborg has fulfilled a profound personal promise by gifting a home to his mother, Yissel Raposo, acknowledging that his path to the NBA would not have been possible without her unwavering dedication. The 24-year-old basketball player, who was selected 12th overall by the Golden State Warriors in the recent NBA Draft, documented the emotional reveal in a YouTube video titled "This one's for Mama Yax." The gesture serves as a tangible expression of gratitude for the sacrifices Raposo made throughout Lendeborg's formative years and his rise through college basketball.

The Journey From Academic Struggle to Stardom

Lendeborg's journey to professional basketball was fraught with early obstacles that nearly derailed his athletic career. During his high school years, he struggled academically to the extent that he was not only ineligible for the basketball team but also at risk of failing to graduate. According to Lendeborg, his mother, Yissel Raposo, intervened decisively by pushing him to complete a heavy workload of courses at a local community college. This academic intervention allowed him to regain eligibility and play basketball during his senior year, keeping his dreams alive.

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Raposo further engineered his path to success by quietly arranging a spot for him in a showcase specifically for Dominican players. This strategic move led to a scholarship offer from Arizona Western College, despite Lendeborg's significant reservations about accepting the position. He took the offer, marking the beginning of a successful tenure in the transfer-heavy landscape of modern college basketball. His performance at Arizona Western set the stage for his subsequent transfers and eventual national prominence.

College Achievements and Professional Selection

After his time at Arizona Western College, Lendeborg transferred to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), where he continued to excel on the court. He subsequently joined the University of Michigan for a single season, where he achieved historic status as the leading scorer for a highly competitive Wolverines team. During this tenure, he earned All-American honors and was named the Big Ten Player of the Year, solidifying his reputation as one of the top prospects in the country.

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Despite being one of the older players in his draft class, Lendeborg's stock rose sufficiently for the Golden State Warriors to select him 12th overall. His mother, Yissel Raposo, was present at the draft event, and the two shared an emotional moment when his name was called. This selection marked the culmination of years of hard work and familial support, transitioning Lendeborg from a college star to a professional athlete in the National Basketball Association.

Impact of Mother's Health Battle and Early NBA Performance

The depth of Lendeborg's gratitude is underscored by the recent health challenges faced by his mother. Yissel Raposo was diagnosed with Stage 4 appendix cancer last year, a battle that adds significant weight to Lendeborg's decision to gift her a home. He has stated that there is no gesture large enough to properly thank her for the love, sacrifice, and support she poured into his life. For Lendeborg, this act is bigger than basketball; it is about ensuring that the people who believed in him get to enjoy the blessings of his success.

Lendeborg's professional career has already begun with impressive statistics that highlight his immediate impact on the court. Through the early part of the NBA season, he has averaged 21.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. These figures rank second among his entire draft class in both categories. Additionally, his average of 4.1 assists per game ranks fourth in the class, demonstrating his all-around offensive contribution.

The combination of scoring, rebounding, and playmaking has positioned Lendeborg among the favorites for the NBA Rookie of the Year award. His performance reflects not just individual talent but the resilience fostered by his upbringing. The emotional reveal video captures Raposo's reaction as she is told, "Welcome home," showing her fighting tears as she walks to the doorway. This moment encapsulates the core message of Lendeborg's public narrative: a deep commitment to honoring the familial foundation that made his professional achievements possible.