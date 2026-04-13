Yard Coordinator Position Available

Seeking a detail-oriented and safety-conscious Yard Coordinator to manage and maintain outdoor inventory, including equipment, machinery, and vehicles. Responsibilities include organization, inspection, maintenance coordination, and customer support. The role offers opportunities for career growth.

We are seeking a dedicated and responsible Yard Coordinator to oversee and uphold the organization and upkeep of our outdoor inventory. This pivotal role involves the comprehensive management of equipment, machinery, and vehicles, guaranteeing that all assets are systematically organized, accurately accounted for, and consistently prepared for immediate operational readiness.

The successful candidate will be a meticulous individual, deeply committed to safety protocols, and adept at efficiently managing multiple responsibilities within a dynamic and fast-moving work environment. Key responsibilities of the Yard Coordinator will encompass a wide range of essential tasks. Primarily, the role entails the meticulous organization and upkeep of the yard itself, guaranteeing that all equipment and supplies are stored in a manner that maximizes accessibility, safety, and operational efficiency. A crucial aspect of this position includes conducting thorough inspections of both incoming and outgoing equipment, meticulously scrutinizing for any signs of damage or the absence of crucial components. Furthermore, the Yard Coordinator will work closely with the service department, facilitating the timely scheduling and execution of routine maintenance and necessary repairs for all equipment, thus minimizing downtime and prolonging the lifespan of valuable assets. They will also provide direct customer support, assisting with the pickup and return processes for rented equipment, ensuring a seamless and positive experience for all clients. Additional duties include performing minor maintenance and cleaning tasks on equipment, contributing to its overall longevity and operational integrity. The ideal candidate will possess a strong foundation in relevant fields, such as yard coordination, warehouse management, or logistics, demonstrating proven experience in similar roles. Proficiency in operating a forklift, either through prior experience or a willingness to obtain certification, is highly desirable. We are seeking an individual with strong organizational skills, possessing an unwavering attention to detail. This individual must be able to prioritize tasks effectively, work independently as well as collaboratively within a team. Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, are essential for interacting with colleagues, customers, and other stakeholders. The Yard Coordinator will be an integral part of our team, contributing to the smooth operation of our business and ensuring the efficient management of our valuable resources. This position also offers outstanding opportunities for career advancement and professional development. We believe in investing in our employees and providing the tools and resources they need to succeed and grow within our company. All resumes must be submitted to the address provided. Successful applicants will be joining a great team and will be able to take advantage of this opportunity to grow in a fast paced environment. We are looking forward to hearing from you and considering your application. We offer a competitive package and are excited to welcome new talent to our team. Please read through all of the requirements carefully and make sure you have the required experience and skills





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