Yankees Rout Athletics as Severino Exits Early with Injury

The New York Yankees defeated the Oakland Athletics behind a three-run homer from Paul Goldschmidt, while Athletics starter Luis Severino left with a sore arm after a rough first inning against his former team.

The New York Yankees secured a decisive victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday, May 29, 2026, in West Sacramento, California, powered by a strong offensive performance and an early exit for the Athletics ' starting pitcher.

In the first inning, Paul Goldschmidt launched a three-run home run off Athletics starter Jameson Karinch, setting the tone for the Yankees' attack. Later in the frame, Alex Bregman drove in another run with a single, capitalizing on an error that kept the inning alive. The Yankees added to their lead in subsequent innings, with Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo contributing RBI hits to extend the advantage.

The bullpen held the Athletics' hitters in check after the early surge, preserving a comfortable margin. For Oakland, the offensive output remained sparse, managing only a solo home run from catcher Shea Langeliers in the fifth inning, which provided a minor consolation. The final score reflected the Yankees' dominance throughout the game, with New York tallying 12 hits and 8 runs compared to Oakland's 4 hits and 2 runs.

The loss extends Oakland's homestand skid to four games and deepens concerns about the rotation. Starting pitcher Luis Severino, facing his former team for the fourth time, struggled from the outset. He allowed four unearned runs in the first inning, fueled by a fielding error and RBI singles to Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton before Goldschmidt's homer.

His afternoon took a turn for the worse before the second inning; Severino grimaced while throwing warmup pitches and summoned the athletic trainer and manager Mark Kotsay to the mound. He was removed with what the team described as a sore right arm. Severino's record against the Yankees now stands at 0-3, and his career numbers against them are concerning: in 13 2/3 innings over four starts, he has allowed 19 runs (15 earned), resulting in a 9.88 ERA.

This injury adds to the Athletics' mounting pitching woes. Oakland's starting pitching has been a primary factor in the recent losing streak. Over the past 13 games, the Athletics have not recorded a win from a starting pitcher; the rotation has gone 0-9 with a 5.64 ERA during that span. The offense has provided minimal support, being outscored 30-6 over the last four games alone.

Shea Langeliers' home run was one of the few bright spots, but the team's inability to consistently score and keep runs off the board has led to this prolonged slump. The combination of a fragile bullpen, an injured starter, and an anemic offense puts the Athletics in a difficult position as they attempt to reverse their fortunes.

Meanwhile, the Yankees continue to push forward in the American League East, with Paul Goldschmidt's power surge and Judge's consistent RBI production highlighting their offensive depth. The win ties Goldschmidt with Judge for the team lead in home runs this season, each now having 17. For Oakland, the focus shifts to Severino's health and finding a way to get quality starts from the rotation to end the winless streak





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