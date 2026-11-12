Below Deck Yacht Captain Arrested in Turkiye After Teenager Dies in Bodrum Altercation

A reality TV star and yacht captain has been arrested in Turkiye following the death of a 17-year-old boy during a fight with his brother in Bodrum.

ISTANBUL - A participant in the popular U.S. reality television series " Below Deck" has been arrested in Turkiye. The arrest follows a violent incident in the resort city of Bodrum that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old boy.

Local media outlets reported this development on Thursday. Joao Franco, aged 36, faces charges related to a fight. His brother, Carlos, was also detained in connection with the same altercation. The incident took place last Saturday evening.

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Local authorities became involved after reports of a disturbance. The brothers are Portuguese nationals who were staying in the area. Demiroren News Agency provided details on the case. They identified Franco as a yacht captain.

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The agency stated the brothers were intoxicated. An argument began when they started swearing. The dispute escalated into a physical fight. Shopkeepers were reportedly involved in the confrontation.

Teenager Dies After Bodrum Fight

During the altercation, teenager Muhammet Koyabakan fell. He hit his head on the ground upon impact. Medical personnel rushed him to a nearby hospital. Doctors attempted to save his life.

Tragically, Koyabakan died on Monday. The Franco brothers were initially detained. They were later formally arrested by police. Demiroren reported their initial statement.

They claimed they were attacked first. They asserted their actions were in self-defense. They explicitly denied hitting the teenager. News reports have not specified the exact charges.

Legal proceedings are expected to follow. Bodrum is a popular destination for luxury tourism. It is a favorite spot for wealthy yacht owners. Bill Gates has visited the region recently.

Jeff Bezos is among other billionaires who have gone there. The area is known for its upscale marinas. The incident has drawn international attention. Franco has appeared on Bravo channel shows.

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He was on "Below Deck Down Under.

Below Deck Star Faces Charges

" He also appeared in "Below Deck Mediterranean. " His career includes time on reality TV. "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is another credit. The investigation into the death is ongoing.

Authorities are reviewing evidence from the scene. Witnesses may provide further details soon. The case highlights risks in nightlife areas. Bodrum sees many visitors each year.

Security measures are under scrutiny now. The family of the deceased is grieving. Community leaders have expressed shock. The reality star's legal team may intervene soon.

Public Safety Concerns In Bodrum

The outcome will depend on the investigation. Turkiye has strict laws on public violence. The brothers face serious legal consequences. This case serves as a cautionary tale. Public safety remains a top priority for officials.