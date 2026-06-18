XRP Rises on Spot Buying Amid Heightened Perpetual Shorting

XRP's climb to nearly $1.20 is fueled by robust spot market demand while perpetual traders increase short positions, creating a volatile dynamic with high leverage.

XRP 's recent price movement to nearly $1.20 appears to be primarily driven by spot market activity rather than derivatives. A key indicator is the Cumulative Volume Delta ( CVD ) for spot trading across centralized exchanges, which climbed to $267.4 million, its highest level since mid-May.

This marks a significant recovery from mid-April when the metric was around -$177 million, indicating strong net buying pressure from spot traders. In contrast, the CVD for Binance perpetual contracts fell to a record low of -$792.5 million, much lower than the -$218 million seen in mid-May, suggesting that perpetual traders are aggressively net selling or shorting XRP.

This divergence between spot and perpetual markets highlights a complex dynamic where spot buying is supporting the price despite heavy selling pressure from leveraged traders. The situation is further complicated by the estimated leverage ratio on Binance, which was 0.187, close to the highest level in the recent period, indicating that traders are taking on more leveraged exposure.

Meanwhile, the exchange supply ratio on Binance fell to nearly 0.0268, implying that there may be insufficient supply to meet demand if spot buying continues. If spot buyers can absorb the perpetual selling, XRP could move higher quickly.

However, the elevated leverage makes the market vulnerable; any weakness in buying demand could trigger a sharp pullback. For now, the price is being propped up by strong spot buyer support, but the heavy short interest in perpetuals means that a shift in sentiment could lead to volatility





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

XRP Spot Trading Perpetual Contracts CVD Leverage Ratio Exchange Supply Ratio Binance Cryptocurrency Market Trading Volume

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

XRP Breaks $1.18 Barrier on Surge in Volume and Institutional ETF DemandXRP rose to $1.22, driven by a 94% jump in daily volume and growing inflows into U.S. spot ETFs, which now hold around 924 million XRP. While the price cleared the key $1.18 level, confirming a trend reversal requires sustained buying. The rally is increasingly backed by Upbit, whose share of XRP trades jumped to 31%, while activity on Coinbase, Binance and Crypto.com fell, raising questions about the breadth of the recovery.

Read more »

G7 leaders to discuss economic fallout from US-Iran war as inflation risesG7 leaders meeting in France will address the global economic slowdown caused by the recent US-Iran war, which has driven up oil prices and inflation, while avoiding direct blame on US President Donald Trump despite previous criticism over lack of consultation.

Read more »

XRP Faces Bearish Pressure Amid Consolidation and Waning MomentumXRP's price has stagnated near $1.21 after a brief rally, with trading volume dropping 44% and technical signals pointing to a potential breakdown below $1.05 despite positive ETF flows and exchange outflows.

Read more »

Opinion: It’s time to purge the concept of ‘starter homes’The outdated logic of buying starter homes is a recipe for long-term consumer debt

Read more »