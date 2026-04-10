XRP Market Cools Down: Accumulation and Distribution at Multi-Year Lows, Traders Wait

XRP's market activity has slowed down significantly, with accumulation and distribution levels dropping to their lowest points since 2021. This, combined with declining open interest and negative funding rates, suggests a cautious approach from traders. The price is currently trading near $1.33, awaiting a potential catalyst for future movement.

The XRP market is currently experiencing a period of relative inactivity, with several indicators suggesting a decline in both buying and selling pressure. This has led to a quieter trading environment, where the token's price appears to be consolidating. Data reveals that both XRP 's 30-day accumulation and distribution levels have reached their lowest points since 2021. The current accumulation stands at approximately 2.06 billion XRP , while distribution is slightly higher at about 2.

09 billion XRP. This translates to a net accumulation of roughly -36 million XRP, indicating that selling continues to outweigh buying activity. This shift in market dynamics is further compounded by the fact that many holders are grappling with losses from previous rallies. A significant portion of the XRP supply is concentrated between the $1.9 and $2.2 range, creating a strong overhead resistance. This could potentially trigger selling pressure at breakeven levels, which would further impede any recovery rally. Furthermore, there is a noted decline in market participation, with less aggressive buying and less active selling, contributing to reduced overall liquidity. \Adding to the subdued market conditions, there are signs of diminished leverage and weakening sentiment among traders. Aggregated Open Interest, a measure of the total value of outstanding derivative contracts, has decreased from recent highs of approximately $960 million to around $914.8 million at the time of writing. Simultaneously, the average Funding Rate has fallen to -0.0028, signaling that the demand for long positions is weak. This suggests that short positions are gaining an advantage, and leveraged traders, while still active, are exhibiting less conviction in their positions. These market dynamics point towards a general slowdown in both spot and futures markets, indicating that traders are hesitant to take significant positions. The convergence of these factors contributes to the perception that the XRP market is currently in a state of consolidation and waiting for a catalyst to determine its future direction.\At the time of reporting, XRP was trading near $1.3350, reflecting a 0.57% decrease for the trading session. The trading volume was approximately 29.64 million XRP, which is not an active volume. Technical analysis indicates a lack of clear direction. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), remained below neutral, suggesting that buyers lack the control. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line was below zero around -0.0208, with the signal line at -0.0236, demonstrating negative momentum. Although, the histogram displayed a slightly positive value of 0.0028, any trend reversal appears unlikely. The outlook suggests a potential stabilization of the price. The overall analysis portrays a market where price stability seems more probable than an immediate breakout. The combination of weak accumulation, lower open interest, negative funding rates, and a price hovering near support levels paints a picture of consolidation and market participants awaiting further developments before making decisive moves. The future direction of XRP will depend on the evolution of these factors





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XRP Market Analysis Accumulation Distribution Price

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