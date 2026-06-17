XRP Faces Bearish Pressure Amid Consolidation and Waning Momentum

XRP's price has stagnated near $1.21 after a brief rally, with trading volume dropping 44% and technical signals pointing to a potential breakdown below $1.05 despite positive ETF flows and exchange outflows.

XRP has experienced a period of consolidation over the past 24 hours, trading near the $1.18 level with minimal price movement of just 0.21% despite a significant 44% reduction in daily trading volume.

This lack of volatility follows a brief bounce from $1.14 to $1.29 last weekend, which now appears to be losing momentum as the price struggles to maintain support above $1.21. A notable feature of the recent price action was a surge in buying pressure on the South Korean exchange Upbit during the upward move, but this demand was not mirrored across other global exchanges, suggesting the rally lacked broad-based participation and may not indicate a sustained recovery.

Technical analysis had previously projected a 14% breakout target near $1.30, a level the price approached before retracing. On-chain metrics add nuance to the picture; the 7-day moving average of exchange net position change has turned increasingly negative over the past three weeks, indicating that XRP is flowing out of exchange wallets-a pattern typically associated with accumulation.

However, history cautions against assuming a price uptrend from this alone, as a similar accumulation phase in February followed a massive sell-off yet failed to reignite a bullish trend. Structurally, the breakdown from a trading range constituted a bearish signal, and the subsequent bounce over the last two weeks only managed to reach the 50% retracement level before resuming its decline toward $1.21.

From a risk-management perspective, the current setup offers an unfavorable risk-to-reward ratio for swing buyers; traders might instead consider selling on any bounce toward the $1.35-$1.44 zone, with a target of a breakdown below $1.05. The 4-hour chart reinforces this bearish bias, showing rejection at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $1.298, and a decisive drop below $1.208 would likely confirm renewed short-term downward momentum.

While spot XRP ETF flows have been predominantly positive this month and on-chain accumulation hints at holder confidence, these factors alone may be insufficient to orchestrate a sustained recovery without broader market participation or a shift in technical structure. The confluence of diminishing volume, failure to reclaim higher levels, and negative exchange net flows paints a cautious near-term outlook for XRP as it grapples with resistance and seeks a new directional cue





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

XRP Cryptocurrency Technical Analysis ETF Flows Exchange Net Position Price Consolidation Bearish Momentum

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

XRP funding hits extreme lows as bears crowd in: Is a bear trap brewing?XRP’s retail demand has vanished, but extreme bearish positioning could be setting the stage for a major squeeze.

Read more »

XRP Breaks $1.18 Barrier on Surge in Volume and Institutional ETF DemandXRP rose to $1.22, driven by a 94% jump in daily volume and growing inflows into U.S. spot ETFs, which now hold around 924 million XRP. While the price cleared the key $1.18 level, confirming a trend reversal requires sustained buying. The rally is increasingly backed by Upbit, whose share of XRP trades jumped to 31%, while activity on Coinbase, Binance and Crypto.com fell, raising questions about the breadth of the recovery.

Read more »

Bittensor pulls back after 27% surge: Bearish reversal or time to buy TAO's dip?TAO's consolidation holds as the AI sector rotation and the liquidity supports its upside case.

Read more »

Is Tether’s MiCA setback creating a bearish Q3 setup for crypto?Tether’s delisting in the EU raises broader concerns for stablecoin flows and crypto risk appetite into Q3.

Read more »