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XRP Faces Bearish Pressure Amid Consolidation and Waning Momentum

Cryptocurrency News

XRP Faces Bearish Pressure Amid Consolidation and Waning Momentum
XRPCryptocurrencyTechnical Analysis
📆2026-06-17 7:34 AM
📰CryptoAmb
112 sec. here / 10 min. at publisher
📊News: 72% · Publisher: 68%

XRP's price has stagnated near $1.21 after a brief rally, with trading volume dropping 44% and technical signals pointing to a potential breakdown below $1.05 despite positive ETF flows and exchange outflows.

XRP has experienced a period of consolidation over the past 24 hours, trading near the $1.18 level with minimal price movement of just 0.21% despite a significant 44% reduction in daily trading volume.

This lack of volatility follows a brief bounce from $1.14 to $1.29 last weekend, which now appears to be losing momentum as the price struggles to maintain support above $1.21. A notable feature of the recent price action was a surge in buying pressure on the South Korean exchange Upbit during the upward move, but this demand was not mirrored across other global exchanges, suggesting the rally lacked broad-based participation and may not indicate a sustained recovery.

Technical analysis had previously projected a 14% breakout target near $1.30, a level the price approached before retracing. On-chain metrics add nuance to the picture; the 7-day moving average of exchange net position change has turned increasingly negative over the past three weeks, indicating that XRP is flowing out of exchange wallets-a pattern typically associated with accumulation.

However, history cautions against assuming a price uptrend from this alone, as a similar accumulation phase in February followed a massive sell-off yet failed to reignite a bullish trend. Structurally, the breakdown from a trading range constituted a bearish signal, and the subsequent bounce over the last two weeks only managed to reach the 50% retracement level before resuming its decline toward $1.21.

From a risk-management perspective, the current setup offers an unfavorable risk-to-reward ratio for swing buyers; traders might instead consider selling on any bounce toward the $1.35-$1.44 zone, with a target of a breakdown below $1.05. The 4-hour chart reinforces this bearish bias, showing rejection at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $1.298, and a decisive drop below $1.208 would likely confirm renewed short-term downward momentum.

While spot XRP ETF flows have been predominantly positive this month and on-chain accumulation hints at holder confidence, these factors alone may be insufficient to orchestrate a sustained recovery without broader market participation or a shift in technical structure. The confluence of diminishing volume, failure to reclaim higher levels, and negative exchange net flows paints a cautious near-term outlook for XRP as it grapples with resistance and seeks a new directional cue

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CryptoAmb /  🏆 22. in CA

XRP Cryptocurrency Technical Analysis ETF Flows Exchange Net Position Price Consolidation Bearish Momentum

 

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