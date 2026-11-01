XRP ETF Inflows Surge Amid Price Drop as Institutional Interest Grows

Spot XRP ETFs record $8.43 million inflows on October 29, creating a divergence from price weakness driven by strong institutional demand and fundamentals.

Spot XRP exchange-traded funds recorded a significant surge in capital inflows on October 29, attracting $8.43 million in net investments. This financial movement occurred despite the asset experiencing a technical breakdown that dragged its price below the critical $1.25 support level. The decline represented a loss of over 6.5% of its value, marking XRP as one of the hardest-hit high-cap assets following a recent security incident at the Binance exchange. This price action forced the token back to valuation levels not seen since mid-August, leaving short-term holders with unrealized losses and increasing the probability of further downward pressure.

Divergence Between Price and Institutional Demand

Despite the bearish price action, the institutional landscape for XRP tells a contrasting and potentially bullish story. The chart data illustrates that Spot XRP ETFs achieved their strongest single-day performance since September 25, signaling a growing appetite from large-scale investors. These inflows place the funds on a trajectory to surpass the total volume seen in the previous week. Furthermore, the combined holdings of these ETFs now represent 1.87% of the total circulating supply of XRP, indicating a substantial and steady accumulation by institutional entities.

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This scenario creates a notable divergence between weakening technical indicators on the charts and rising institutional interest in the asset. Market analysts are now questioning whether large capital players are positioning themselves ahead of a significant catalyst that the broader retail market has not yet priced in. Such setups often precede major market movements, as institutional money tends to move before public sentiment shifts. The current dynamic suggests that while the broader market may be influenced by fear and uncertainty, sophisticated investors see underlying value in the asset.

October Milestones Drive Institutional Confidence

October has proven to be a pivotal month for XRP, marked by several major developments that have strengthened its institutional foundation. The Bank of New York Mellon has officially included XRP in its corporate payment solutions, a significant step for mainstream adoption. Additionally, Standard Chartered bank has launched custody services for XRP, providing secure storage solutions for institutional clients. Ripple also secured final U.S. approval for the establishment of Ripple Bank, further expanding its regulatory footprint in the United States. On the exchange front, Coinbase has launched support for the RLUSD stablecoin, enhancing liquidity and utility within the ecosystem.

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These developments suggest that institutional positioning is now beginning to catch up with the fundamental advancements of the network. The question remains whether the recent price breakdown is merely a classic rebound scenario designed to shake out weak hands. If this interpretation holds, XRP could gain the necessary momentum to break away from the broader market fear, uncertainty, and doubt that has plagued crypto assets heading into November. The alignment of regulatory approvals and banking partnerships provides a strong narrative for long-term value.

Strong Fundamentals Support Potential Q4 Rally

Recent data from Blockworks highlights a solid performance for XRP during the third quarter of 2026, setting a positive precedent for the current period. The supply of stablecoins on the XRP Ledger increased by 25.2%, reaching a total value of $1.03 billion. This growth in on-chain liquidity was complemented by a surge in global XRP exchange-traded products, which saw net inflows jump by 39.6% to $355.3 million. This influx brought the total assets under management to $3.32 billion, demonstrating robust investor confidence in the platform.

On the network side, payment volume increased by 4.3%, reflecting real-world usage and utility. Meanwhile, the distributed value of tokenized real-world assets grew by 29.2%, reaching $498.7 million. Notable partnerships, such as the launch of a tokenized fund by Aviva in collaboration with BNY Mellon, further validate the asset's role in institutional finance. In essence, institutional flows played a major role in driving the 43% rally observed during Q3, establishing a clear link between capital inflows and price appreciation.

With the fourth quarter already off to a strong start, the current pickup in institutional demand may be an early indicator of another potential rally similar to the previous quarter. The breakdown in price does not necessarily signal a bearish trend; rather, it appears that institutional money is positioning itself ahead of a potential market recovery. If this accumulation trend continues, XRP could be gearing up for a major rally despite the broader market weakness. Strong fundamentals and consistent ETF inflows provide a solid foundation for another significant upward movement in November.