B.C. Tribunal Dismisses $100,000 Penalty Against X Over Intimate Image, Accepts Geoblocking

British Columbia's Civil Resolution Tribunal has dismissed a woman's application for an additional $100,000 penalty against X, finding the platform made every reasonable effort to comply with an intimate image protection order by geoblocking the content in Canada. The tribunal also denied X's request for roughly US$119,000 in legal fees.

The British Columbia Civil Resolution Tribunal published a decision on Monday dismissing an application by a woman whose intimate image was shared non-consensually. The woman, referred to as TR under a publication ban, had sought an additional administrative penalty of $100,000 against X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

In a previous ruling, the tribunal found X's refusal to delete the image violated a protection order under British Columbia's Intimate Images Protection Act. Tribunal vice-chair Eric Regehr then issued a $100,000 penalty against the company for falling short of compliance. Instead of full deletion, X had only geoblocked the image to make it unviewable in Canada.

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X Raises New Legal Issues With Detailed Evidence

In Monday's decision, Regehr wrote: As I noted in the previous decision, X had provided very little evidence and raised only one legal issue with very brief submissions. Here, X has provided considerably more detailed evidence and submissions and has raised new issues. It is unfortunate that X did not put its full case forward the first time it was before the CRT.

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Regehr added: Still, I must address the materials before me on their merits with an open mind and without considering myself bound by any of my previous conclusions. The tribunal then concluded that X had demonstrated it made every reasonable effort to comply with previous orders by implementing geoblocking measures rather than full deletion. Under British Columbia's law, a platform can be ordered to delete an intimate image shared without consent, and penalties can be imposed for non-compliance.

X acknowledged the image has not been deleted globally, according to the decision. It has removed some posts that include the image, but only if those posts violated X's terms of service. Various X accounts continue to post the image, and X continues to geoblock them as TR reports them. TR does not dispute that X has removed some posts or that geoblocking is occurring, but she takes issue with the sufficiency of this measure as a complete solution.

The tribunal found X had not complied with the strict terms of the order because it had not deleted the image, but it also found X had made every reasonable effort to comply by geoblocking and could not be ordered to pay an additional penalty. X argued that a British Columbia law cannot mandate the deletion of content from a global platform because such an action would have a global effect, potentially violating the comity of nations.

Geoblocking Argument Invokes Comity Of Nations Principle

Put another way, X argues that geoblocking is reasonable because globally enforcing a B.C. law about what is allowed to be posted online would violate the comity of nations. When laws could impact the sovereignty of other countries, the principle of comity affects how those laws are interpreted. In short, comity may operate to limit a law's application outside Canada.

To support its argument, X submitted an affidavit from a legal expert stating the image in question would not be illegal in the United States. The expert noted that American courts have previously refused to enforce orders pertaining to online content because Canadian law generally tolerates greater limits on speech than the First Amendment of the United States Constitution. This distinction was central to the tribunal's acceptance of the geoblocking approach as sufficient compliance.

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In addition to avoiding further penalties, X requested that TR pay its legal fees, which amounted to roughly US$119,000. While the tribunal has the discretion to order the unsuccessful party to reimburse legal costs, Regehr declined to do so in this instance. The decision emphasized that ordering reimbursement in cases involving individuals seeking penalties against multibillion-dollar corporations could create a chilling effect on future litigation.

Tribunal Declines To Order X To Pay Legal Fees

The tribunal found no indication that TR's application was an abuse of process or doomed to fail. When TR started this application, she had already been successful at having the CRT order X to pay an administrative penalty once. The reason TR was unsuccessful in this application was because of complex international legal principles. Overall, I find that TR had a reasonable belief, backed by evidence, that the protection order required X to delete her intimate image.

She therefore had a rational and good faith basis for prosecuting this application. Despite the tribunal's finding that X made every reasonable effort to comply, the platform acknowledged that the image has not been deleted from its global servers. Some posts containing the image were removed only if they violated X's terms of service, but the core content remains accessible outside the jurisdictional reach of British Columbia.

The tribunal reviewed these facts and determined that the technical restriction met the threshold of reasonable effort under the circumstances, even if it did not result in total erasure of the content. This nuanced distinction between deletion and geographic restriction sets a precedent for how digital platforms handle provincial privacy laws.

Meanwhile, X filed for a judicial review of the previous tribunal decision that ordered the $100,000 penalty. A decision in that separate matter has not yet been published, leaving the financial liability from the earlier ruling in suspense. The interplay between these two decisions will likely influence how similar disputes are handled in the future, particularly regarding the balance between provincial privacy rights and the global nature of internet infrastructure.