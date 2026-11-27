WWE star Bronson Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, died Friday at 38 from medical complications following injuries suffered during a televised angle in Saudi Arabia earlier in November.

Jermaine Haley, the WWE star known to fans as Bronson Reed, died Friday at the age of 38 from medical complications. WWE announced his passing in a statement, confirming the death of the performer who had been recovering from serious injuries suffered during a televised angle earlier in November.

WWE said it was devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, known to WWE fans as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today. The company described him as a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague. Reed was injured on Nov. 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during an angle tied to the World Tag Team Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel.

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Reed Suffers Serious Injuries During WWE Angle

In that segment, wrestler Oba Femi slammed Reed off the stage and through tables, a stunt that reportedly left Reed with multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney. The severity of the injuries required Reed to remain hospitalized in Saudi Arabia for more than a week. He had since returned home to continue his recovery following surgery, according to reports. His death on Friday was attributed to medical complications.

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Reed was born in Australia and had two stints in WWE. He first signed with the company in 2019 and remained until 2021, then was brought back a year later and stayed with WWE up until his death. Before his WWE run, Reed built a reputation as a powerful and agile big man. A former NXT North American champion, Reed emerged as a prominent figure on the company's main roster in recent years.

Most recently, he was a member of The Vision stable, a group that kept him in a featured role on WWE programming. His presence on screen combined size, athleticism and charisma, making him a recognizable name among the company's larger performers. Reed's career included time in NXT, where he captured the North American title, before moving to the main roster.

Reed's Career Highlights and Major Appearances

He also made appearances at major events, including Money in the Bank, which took place at the First Horizon Center in New Orleans on Oct. 10. A photo from that event shows Reed making his way to the ring, captured by Craig Melvin for WWE and Getty Images via CNN Newsource. The news of his death prompted an outpouring of reaction across the wrestling world and beyond.

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WWE's statement praised his professionalism and character, highlighting the loss felt by colleagues, fans and his family. Reed was 38 years old. He is survived by his family, whom WWE described as central to his life. The company asked for privacy for his loved ones as they mourn.

WWE did not give additional details on Reed's death. Reed is the second wrestler to die in the last few months after an English wrestling star passed away at the age of 40 in September. The circumstances and cause of that death were not provided at the time. Details about funeral arrangements or additional statements from other wrestling organizations were not immediately available.

Wrestling Community Reacts to Reed's Death

WWE's announcement remains the primary confirmation of his passing and the circumstances leading up to it. Reed's final months were marked by a high-profile storyline and a serious injury that kept him hospitalized overseas. His return home had been seen as a positive step in his recovery before Friday's tragic news. The wrestling community has begun sharing memories of Reed's matches and moments, particularly his time in NXT and his recent main roster work.

His death leaves a notable void in WWE's roster and among fans who followed his career. WWE's full statement remembered Reed as a beloved colleague and a devoted family man, underscoring that his impact extended beyond the ring. The company said it was devastated by the loss. Reed, born Jermaine Haley, was 38.