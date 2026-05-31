WWE Clash In Italy: Full Preview and Match Card

WWE presents Clash in Italy, a five-match premium live event featuring four title matches and Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi rematch. Highlights include Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Championship and Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

WWE makes its first visit to Italy for a major premium live event with Clash in Italy, a five-match showcase featuring four title matches and the highly anticipated rematch between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi.

The event airs live from Rome, with the first two matches on ESPN and the remainder on pay-per-view. The card is stacked with championship bouts and personal rivalries, promising an unforgettable night. The main event is a rematch for the World Heavyweight Championship, as Roman Reigns defends against Jacob Fatu after Reigns successful title defense at WrestleMania 42. Reigns has dominated the brand since his return, but Fatu raw power and agility pose a serious threat.

Fatu, a rising star in the Bloodline saga, seeks to dethrone the Tribal Chief and claim his first world title. Their previous encounter ended in controversy, setting the stage for a brutal showdown. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defends his title against Gunther in the first hour on ESPN. Rhodes toppled Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to unify the titles but now faces the former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, who moved to SmackDown after defeating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 42.

Gunther size and technical prowess make him a formidable opponent, while Rhodes combines endurance with high-flying offense. This clash of styles could steal the show. Also on ESPN is the Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi rematch. Lesnar made a shocking return after appearing to retire following a quick loss to Femi at Backlash.

The Beast Incarnate seeks redemption against the Nigerian giant who dominated him in their first encounter. Femi undefeated streak and Lesnar desperation add high stakes to this grudge match. Two women title matches feature rematches. Rhea Ripley defends her Women s Championship against Jade Cargill after their controversial first match ended in a double count-out.

Ripley physical style meets Cargill athletic power, with both seeking definitive victory. Becky Lynch puts her Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sol Ruca in a rematch from a chaotic finish at the Great American Bash. Lynch technical skills face Ruca innovative offense, and the champion is eager to prove her first win was no fluke.

Additional attractions include a potential MITB cash-in and the looming presence of SmackDown General Manager Adam Pearce, who has hinted at major repercussions for any interference. The full lineup: Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther; World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu; WWE Women s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargill; Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca; Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi.

Clash in Italy airs live at 2 PM ET on ESPN Unlimited and internationally on Netflix. Stay tuned for live updates and results





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WWE Clash In Italy Roman Reigns Brock Lesnar Title Matches

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump’s Ambassador To Italy Is Buying Las Vegas Icon Caesars For An Eye-Popping SumBillionaire hospitality mogul Tilman Fertitta is also a major GOP mega donor.

Read more »

Devils’ Timo Meier suspended for World Championship semifinal for kneeingMeier wasn't penalized for the hit on Sweden's Oskar Sundqvist during Thursday's quarterfinal.

Read more »

Glenn Whelan Appointed Livingston Head Coach to Lead Championship PushFormer Republic of Ireland star Glenn Whelan has been named head coach of Livingston with the immediate goal of guiding the club back to the Scottish Premiership after a disappointing relegation. The appointment follows Whelan's coaching stints at Bristol Rovers and Wigan Athletic, and his extensive playing career includes nearly 100 international caps and over 300 Premier League appearances. Livingston's sporting director praised Whelan's elite mindset and winning mentality, while the new manager expressed his commitment to building a team that fans can support passionately.

Read more »

WWE superstar Brock Lesnar makes rare public appearance near ReginaA world famous professional wrestler and former mixed martial artist recently made a rare public appearance just outside of Regina.

Read more »