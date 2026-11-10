Writers' Trust of Canada to award eight book prizes and over $400,000 at Toronto ceremony

The Writers' Trust of Canada will present eight literary awards and more than $400,000 in prize money tonight at CBC's Glenn Gould Studio in Toronto, with the $70,000 Atwood Gibson Fiction Prize among the top honours.

The Writers' Trust of Canada will hand out eight literary awards and more than $400,000 in prize money at its annual ceremony tonight in Toronto.

Writers' Trust Awards Ceremony Details

The prizes include best fiction and non-fiction books of the year, an outstanding debut book by an LGBTQ+ emerging writer, and a new non-fiction editing award. The ceremony is set for CBC's Glenn Gould Studio and will be hosted by Canadian poet and artist Moez Surani. Téa Mutonji and Zak Jones are among the authors shortlisted for the $70,000 Atwood Gibson Writers' Trust Fiction Prize. Mutonji is nominated for her first novel My Person, about two friends navigating a breakup.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with a reported Chinese spy damages this key investing factor

The Toronto-based writer was previously nominated for the award in 2019 for her short story collection. Jones is on the short list for his debut novel Fancy Gap, about three estranged family members in Appalachia struggling with loss and poverty. The Canadian-American author won a Writers' Trust award for emerging writers in 2023. Also among the finalists are Blair Palmer Yoxall for his historical-fiction novel Treat Them as Buffalo.

Advertisement

Palestinian-Canadian writer Ashraf Zaghal is up for his coming-of-age novel Seven Heavens Away. Toronto-born poet and writer Lisa Robertson is nominated for her novel Riverwork, about a working-class woman who researches an ancient river buried underneath Paris. The five fiction finalists are Mutonji, Jones, Yoxall, Zaghal, and Robertson.

Fiction Prize Shortlist Book Covers

A composite image released by the Writers' Trust of Canada shows the covers of their books: My Person by Tea Mutonji, Fancy Gap by Zak Jones, Riverwork by Lisa Robertson, Treat Them as Buffalo by Blair Palmer Yoxall, and Seven Heavens Away by Ashraf Zaghal. The image carries a mandatory credit to The Canadian Press and the Writers' Trust of Canada. The awards span several categories, including best fiction and non-fiction books of the year.

An outstanding debut book by an LGBTQ+ emerging writer will also be recognized. A new non-fiction editing award will be presented for the first time. In total, more than $400,000 in cash will be distributed across the eight prizes. The Writers' Trust of Canada holds its annual awards ceremony to celebrate Canadian writing.

Event Venue And Host Information

The event brings together authors, publishers, and literary supporters. The Glenn Gould Studio at CBC serves as the venue for tonight's event. Moez Surani, a Canadian poet and artist, will host the proceedings. Mutonji's My Person tells the story of two friends navigating a breakup.

Advertisement

Her previous nomination came in 2019 for a short story collection. Jones's Fancy Gap focuses on three estranged family members in Appalachia dealing with loss and poverty. His emerging writer award from the Writers' Trust came in 2023. Yoxall's Treat Them as Buffalo is a historical-fiction novel.

Zaghal's Seven Heavens Away is a coming-of-age story. Robertson's Riverwork follows a working-class woman researching an ancient river buried beneath Paris. The winner of the $70,000 Atwood Gibson Writers' Trust Fiction Prize will be announced tonight. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2026.