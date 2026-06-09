Worldwide Social Media Bans for Kids: A Promising Solution or Misguided Approach?

As countries worldwide impose or consider social media bans for children, one expert argues that the lack of evidence supporting these measures could lead to unintended consequences. This article explores the global trend of social media restrictions and the debate surrounding their potential impact on youth mental health and well-being.

In a unprecedented move late last year, Australia became the first country to impose a social media ban for children under 16. Since then, a wave of nations have followed suit, including Denmark, France, Indonesia, and Austria, with over 25 countries now considering or implementing similar restrictions.

In April, Australia's Liberal Party adopted a non-binding motion to limit young people's access to both social media and AI chatbots. Parents worldwide have welcomed these measures, hoping to curb their children's device addiction and improve mental health.

However, not everyone is convinced. Candice Odgers, a psychology professor at UC Irvine who has studied young people's digital lives for nearly two decades, argues that there's little evidence to suggest these bans will be effective.

Moreover, she contends that the notion of smartphones causing a youth mental health crisis is not supported by research. As governments worldwide prepare to enforce social media and AI chatbot bans, Odgers believes they may be making a serious error in judgment. A study led by Stanford University evaluated the impact of Australia's 'lockable pouches' policy, which required students to store their phones in pouches during school hours.

The findings suggested that while the ban reduced phone use during school, it did not lead to significant improvements in academic performance or student well-being. This raises questions about the potential consequences and effectiveness of widespread social media bans for young people





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Social Media Bans Youth Mental Health AI Chatbots Digital Addiction Candice Odgers

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