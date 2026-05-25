Worldcoin Upsurge Driven by Whale Accumulation and Bullish Pressures

Despite initial fluctuations, Worldcoin has continued to rally after a successful breakout above $0.3, with market conditions driven by a growing demand for the altcoin from whales. As a result, the market capitalization has reclaimed the $1 billion mark, and investors are taking notice of the growing strength of the altcoin, which is predicted to gain further momentum. Worldcoin has proven itself as a high-potential investment opportunity, and investors should closely follow the market trends. In this article, we will explore the factors driving the Worldcoin surge and the potential future impacts on the market.

The crypto market has bounced back, with Worldcoin showing significant strength as it has continued to accumulate and gain momentum by the whales, the dominant force in the crypto market.

Despite initial fluctuations, Worldcoin has managed to attract significant attention and positive sentiment from investors, driven by its increasing price and market capitalization. Investors and analysts continue to monitor the market closely, and experts predict that the trend is likely to continue, with potential gains up to $0.36. However, to maintain the trend, Worldcoin must close above $0.3





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Worldcoin Price Whale Accumulation Bullish Pressures Market Capitalization Crypto Market Rally

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