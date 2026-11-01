Worldcoin Price Drops 14% Amid Bearish Market and Technical Resistance

Worldcoin price falls 14.92% weekly as technical analysts highlight bearish trends and key support levels at 0.356 dollars.

Worldcoin prices have experienced a significant decline over the past week, sliding 14.92 percent according to recent market data. In the last twenty-four hours, the asset was down slightly by 0.2 percent, reflecting a period of consolidation and investor hesitation. This downward movement coincides with broader bearish conditions in the wider cryptocurrency market, which has exerted additional pressure on altcoins. Additionally, Open Interest has decreased by 1.4 percent, indicating a reduction in leveraged positions and suggesting that traders are becoming more cautious about their exposure to the asset.

Technical Analyst Highlights Long Term Downtrend

Deniz Karasoy, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency community on X, utilized a 3-day price chart for Worldcoin to illustrate a persistent long-term downtrend. The technical analyst pointed specifically to a descending trendline resistance that has been in place since 2024, as visible on the logarithmic chart of Worldcoin's price action. Since March, the altcoin has attempted to establish higher lows while challenging a resistance zone between 0.50 and 0.55 dollars. Although the price has not yet breached this multi-year downtrend, Karasoy noted that the asset has been squeezed tight within these narrow boundaries.

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Key Support Levels And Market Sentiment

The 1-day swing structure currently appears bearish, with critical swing points identified at 0.356 dollars and 0.619 dollars. Within this broader move, the internal structure has remained bearish over the past ten days. At these current price levels, trading can be considered risky due to the prevailing wider market bearish sentiment. Worldcoin bears are actively challenging the anchor that has kept the daily timeframe structure bullish, which is located at 0.356 dollars. If this anchor is defended by buyers, the price could rally above 0.444 dollars, potentially establishing a short-term bullish bias.

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Divergent Technical Indicators

Technical indicators currently present a mixed signal for investors analyzing the asset. The Directional Movement Index shows a downtrend in progress, with both the Average Directional Index and the Minus Directional Index reading above 20 on this timeframe. However, other metrics such as the A/D indicator and the Chaikin Money Flow were relatively encouraging. The Chaikin Money Flow was above positive 0.05, indicating sizeable capital inflows, while the A/D indicator was hovering around levels seen in September highs.

Critical Price Points For Traders

Based on the 1-day chart, 0.355 dollars is a pivotal level for traders to watch. A daily session close below this level would flip the structure bearishly, potentially leading to further declines. Conversely, an ascent back above 0.444 dollars could flip the short-term bias bullishly, offering hope for a reversal. The 4-hour structure was also bearish, but a rally above 0.444 dollars would flip the internal structure bullishly. At the time of analysis, volume indicators were neutral, meaning the demand required for this bullish short-term bias shift was currently absent.