Global Markets Rise as AI Chip Demand Boosts Tech Shares Ahead of US Inflation Data

World shares advanced Tuesday after Wall Street rallied, with tech stocks lifted by strong AI chip demand and falling oil prices, as investors await October US inflation data.

Global markets were higher Tuesday after US stocks rallied, recovering most of last week's losses, while investors awaited US inflation data for October. The advance was led by technology shares amid robust demand for artificial intelligence chips and a sharp drop in oil prices.

In early European trading, Germany's DAX rose 1.3 per cent to 26,267.19, while the CAC 40 in Paris gained 1.2 per cent to 8,233.30. Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.4 per cent to 10,830.12. US futures also edged higher, with the S&P 500 future up 0.3 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average future gaining 0.7 per cent.

Also read Global stocks rise after AI share recovery, but Nvidia falls on spying probe

The rally followed a strong session on Wall Street Monday, when the S&P 500 jumped 2.3 per cent for a second straight gain after a wipeout on worries that Democratic victories in the US midterm elections could slow construction of AI data centers. The Dow gained 2.2 per cent and the Nasdaq composite rose 2.7 per cent. Oil prices extended losses, with Brent crude falling below US$91 per barrel to a three-month low.

Advertisement

Oil Prices Fall on Iran Deal Hopes

On Tuesday, Brent fell 2.2 per cent to $90.52 a barrel, while US benchmark crude dropped 2.2 per cent to $84.94. The decline came after President Donald Trump told CNN that a resumption of strikes on Iran is highly unlikely if the US sees progress in negotiations toward ending the war, easing fears of escalation.

However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that Iranian demands had sometimes been outrageous and ridiculous. Global demand for AI chips remains robust. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported after the market closed that its October revenue was nearly six-fold that of a year earlier. In Asian trading, Taiwan's Taiex jumped 2.5 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 2.9 per cent higher at 60,459.58. SoftBank Group shares jumped 13.9 per cent ahead of its earnings release, despite reporting a $7 billion loss for the three months through September due to worries about AI investments. Tokyo Electron surged 6.1 per cent and Advantest gained 4.6 per cent. South Korea's Kospi climbed 4.4 per cent to 5,239.13, with Samsung Electronics up 4.7 per cent and SK Hynix up 6.7 per cent.

Asian Markets Rise on Trade Data

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng rose 0.6 per cent to 24,584.81, while the Shanghai Composite edged 0.1 per cent higher to 3,663.72. China's exports in October climbed 35.2 per cent from a year earlier and imports grew 41.6 per cent, customs data showed, putting the country on track for another record trade surplus that has already surpassed $1 trillion for 2026. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.1 per cent to 9,129.00. Markets in India were closed for a holiday.

Advertisement

Investors are watching for the US consumer price index report for October, expected to show inflation rose 3.9 per cent, up from 3.7 per cent in September. Nvidia shares rose 1.8 per cent in premarket trading early Tuesday after falling 4.3 per cent Monday. The chip company said it is investigating after CEO Jensen Huang acknowledged an intimate relationship with a business executive who, according to The New York Times, US intelligence determined was gathering information for China.

Investors Await US Inflation Report

Nvidia's board said it has no reason to believe national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, but its inquiry would examine all available information. China has rejected the allegations. In currency trading, the US dollar rose to 157.91 Japanese yen from 157.90 yen, while the euro slid to $1.1249 from $1.1266.