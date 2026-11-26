Shares advanced in Europe and Asia on Thursday while US markets were closed for Thanksgiving. AI-related stocks lifted Asian benchmarks, though investors remained cautious over the AI trade and new US tariff hikes.

Shares advanced in Europe and Asia on Thursday while US markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Buying of stocks tied to artificial intelligence helped push benchmarks in Asia higher, though investors have been growing cautious over the AI trade.

European Asian Markets Advance on AI Buying

Investors also are watching for impacts from the latest tariff hikes Washington plans to impose on China, the European Union and other trading partners. In early European trading, Germany's DAX jumped 1.8 per cent to 25,131.36, while the CAC 40 in Paris climbed 1.6 per cent to 8,110.88. Britain's FTSE 100 added 1.3 per cent to 10,563.62. The future for the S&P 500 was up 0.3 per cent.

Also read U.S. Thanksgiving expected to boost Windsor-Detroit border traffic

The future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.2 per cent higher. US markets will reopen for a holiday-shortened session on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.9 per cent to 57,499.16. OpenAI investor SoftBank Group jumped 7.3 per cent, while memory maker Kioxia Holdings surged 12.6 per cent.

Advertisement

Shares of chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron were up 0.6 per cent. South Korea's benchmark Kospi index added 0.3 per cent to 4,711.21 after a 6.2 per cent drop a day earlier. Samsung Electronics gained 0.4 per cent, while memory chipmaker SK Hynix rose 2.2 per cent. Taiwan's Taiex was 2.5 per cent higher.

But shares of its leading chipmaker TSMC, or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., edged 0.2 per cent lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 1.2 per cent higher at 22,226.88. The Shanghai Composite index was up less than 0.1 per cent at 3,476.88. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8 per cent to 8,763.80.

US Markets Mixed Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

India's Sensex rose 0.3 per cent. Wall Street closed mixed ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.3 per cent Wednesday after falling as much as 3.2 per cent earlier in the day. The technology-heavy Nasdaq composite closed 0.6 per cent lower, after recovering from a drop of as much as 4.6 per cent.

The Dow industrials picked up 0.3 per cent. Nvidia fell 3.9 per cent as AI shares lost steam for a second day after Jensen Huang's comeback as CEO. On Wednesday, S&P Global Ratings warned it could downgrade Nvidia's credit rating over concerns surrounding its management and governance. Broadcom, which had fallen sharply earlier in the day, was 0.1 per cent lower at the close.

Advertisement

Oil Prices Climb Amid Middle East Tensions

Anthropic, which began public trading last week, recovered from an early drop and ended 1.1 per cent higher, though still below its IPO, or initial public offering, price of US$83 per share. In commodities trading, oil prices climbed early Thursday as tensions in the Middle East persisted even as global oil supply continued to recover. Brent crude, the international standard, was 0.2 per cent higher at $90.79 per barrel.

It was trading at approximately $72 a barrel before the war began in late February. Benchmark US crude gained 0.4 per cent to $84.10 per barrel. The US dollar slipped to 159.14 Japanese yen from 159.16 yen. The euro was trading at $1.0975, up from $1.0974. Chan Ho-him, The Associated Press